FILE - Washington kicker Joey Slye (3) kicks a field goal against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye to a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday, April 11, 2022, because the deal had not been announced. Slye had previously been tendered a $2.4 million qualifying offer as a restricted free agent .