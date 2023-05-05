FILE - Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73) leaves the field on a cart after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Detroit. The Washington Commanders are releasing center Chase Roullier with a post-June 1 designation, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, May 5, 2023, because the team had not announced the move.