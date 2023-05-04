FILE - RFK Stadium is visible from Air Force One as it takes off from Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, as President Donald Trump flies to St. Louis to speak at a tax reform rally. The Washington Commanders say they are supporting efforts by the District of Columbia to get control of RFK Stadium site that used to be the home of the NFL team. A team spokesperson said Thursday, May 4, 2023, officials are communicating with stakeholders at the federal and local levels about the RFK site.