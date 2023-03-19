A group of college friends came up from New York for a get-together in Boston last fall and I was assigned to plan the big day. I took up a friend’s suggestion and planned the morning around a tour of Fenway Park.
I take special pride in demonstrating what a lovely city Boston is whenever a New Yorker comes to visit. (I’m a former New Yorker myself.) Fenway Park looked beautiful and magical on a perfect fall day. The tour lasted an hour and a half or so and everyone left admiring a deservedly beloved ballpark.
Probably five times during the tour we heard how much of Fenway Park’s layout, ambience, and charm are due to the work of Tom Yawkey, who owned the Red Sox from the early 1930s until his death in the 1970s. There’s even a mention of the Yawkey foundation and the fact that Yawkey and his wife, who succeeded him as owner, left the proceeds from the ultimate sale of the team to a charitable foundation. People who know Boston are familiar with the many places where the Yawkey name is attached to an institution dedicated to making people’s lives better.
Nothing our tour guide tells us is wrong, and it leaves all of the New Yorkers in our group, and me, thankful we have this great ballpark in Boston. But in contrast with the praise Yawkey receives for his contributions, not a word is said about his other legacy – which was to refuse to allow a Black ballplayer to play for the Red Sox until every other major league team had done so. From the day Jackie Robinson played his first game for the Dodgers in 1947 until a Black player took the field for the Red Sox, 12 baseball seasons had passed.
I can’t help but wonder whether that part of the story should also be told on the tour of Fenway Park. The ballpark is wonderful and having it in Boston enhances its image as possibly the best American city if you love history, grace, and vibrancy. But the path of Fenway Park’s history, and Boston’s, in the 20th century was not always graceful and kind.
The bleak history of race relations in Boston in the mid-20th century is well known and certainly nobody could blame the Red Sox or Yawkey for that. But you can wonder whether, if the Red Sox had been a more progressive organization and if the integration of the sport at Fenway Park had been completed sooner with a more willing team and team owner, some of the pain subsequently endured over race relations in Boston just might have been ameliorated on some level.
I’m perfectly willing to acknowledge that a tour of Fenway Park is not the same thing as taking a course on race history at BU or Northeastern. But Fenway Park isn’t Disneyland either. There’s an element of history in the veneration we have for baseball and also in the reverence in which the ballpark is held.
I cannot help but feel that leaving out the story of racism when telling the history of Fenway Park is not so different from certain states doctoring school curricula to avoid the inclusion of the massive role of racism in American history. There’s always a way to justify keeping the full truth out of our history, and many politicians today will object to the inclusion of racial history as a way to leverage the culture wars, providing angry constituents another wedge issue on which to dwell.
It’s sad to acknowledge, but preventing a discussion of racism in order to curry favor with angry voters is par for the course these days.
But there’s no way, ultimately, to avoid the fact that if you want to give an honest account of history, whether it’s of our country or of Fenway Park, the racism of the past is just too big an element to leave out.
Our history, and that of the Red Sox, is just not complete without it.
I loved our tour, and so did my New York friends. But I would have loved it even more if it were more complete and more honest. Tell us about all the great things the Yawkey Foundation does for people today, all people, no exclusions on account of race. It’s a wonderful story.
But the pain and suffering created by the earlier racism in baseball, in Fenway Park, and in Boston is part of the story and visitors to Fenway Park should hear that too.
Marc Springer is an attorney and a Boston Red Sox season ticket holder. He resides in Brookline.
