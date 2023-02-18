Two Tennessee state legislators have proposed renaming a street in Nashville in honor of former President Donald Trump. At the time, that street was named in honor of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in 2021.
“A bill that aims to rename parts of Rep. John Lewis Way in Davidson County to President Donald Trump Boulevard is getting a lot of reaction from area leaders and the Nashville Community. Fifth Avenue was officially renamed back in 2021 in honor of Rep. John Lewis. But a bill introduced by Sen. Frank Niceley and Representative Paul Sherrell could change that and not all are in support,” Tennessee state Rep. Torrey Harris said in a report by the television news station WSMV.
“To sit and honor a president whose organization has tax fraud charges and has been found guilty on all of those and to take taxpayer dollars from Nashville to put signage up to honor him instead is really a slap in the face,” Harris continued. ”If passed, the area located between Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Boulevard and James Robertson Parkway would be renamed to President Donald Trump Boulevard.”
On the face of it, that proposal represents a startling contrast and opens up a deeply disturbing conversation about the worthiness of streets, buildings, parks and other public venues to be named after certain people. Particularly poignant is the glaring issue of a police assault there on an unarmed Black man, whose death has once again ignited protests by all segments of society across the country, and more so because Trump is arguably one of the most divisive political figures in a generation.
John Lewis was a champion of civil rights. A product of the segregated South, he led peaceful marches to support the end of segregation, for civil and voting rights, and prior to his long tenure in Congress, was chair of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. His was a life of service – not only to Black people, but to all people. His was a quest for universal dignity, respect, and equity.
Donald Trump, on the other hand, has never been a “bridge over troubled water.” After the march in Charlottesville, Virginia, by white supremacists, Trump doubled down on his initial comments by saying, “You had some very bad people in that group, but you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”
Very fine racists. Thank you for that analysis, Mr. Trump.
He is famously supportive (not) of immigrants fleeing their violent and poverty-stricken homelands, too.
“Trump told Fox Business’ Stuart Varney on Monday that ‘criminals,’ including ‘rapists and murderers and drug dealers’ are taking advantage of the ‘totally open’ border. His comments were reminiscent of a description he used in 2015, when he announced that he was running for president at Trump Tower in New York City,” according to a Newsweek report. “At the time, he called America a ‘dumping ground for everybody else’s problem …’”
Even his use of the phrase “bad hombres” in a presidential debate was insulting and demeaning, not just to the Hispanic community, but all of us.
The central issue is where their prominence lies, or from which it emanates. Columbus and Andrew Jackson are reviled today for their treatment of Native Americans, and perhaps they should be. Those are “minuses” on the balance sheet of history for both of them. There is no doubt that Gen. Robert E. Lee was an honorable man and a distinguished soldier. But he unfortunately chose to place his allegiance first and foremost with Virginia, and therefore, forever on the wrong side of history.
Like so many others for whom statues were erected, or for whom schools, municipal buildings, streets and military installations were named, it is their essential history, their principal legacy, or their place in it that should rightly determine whether they should be honored, or simply remembered.
Congressman Lewis spent his entire life working for the rights of others – African Americans, and in fact all Americans. Trump has spent his entire life working in service to himself. He couldn’t even “play nicely” with members of his own family, as his lion’s share of his father’s estate and family litigation would suggest. Perhaps we should just let Trump Tower stand as a monument to himself, because he built a brand, not a legacy.
In a parallel and interestingly compelling news story, a street in New York was recently renamed.
“The village board of Malverne, on Long Island, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State (Ku Klux) Klan,” Fox News reported earlier this month. “The change became official last week when Lindner Place became Acorn Way. Students pressed for the street name to be changed in school forums and with the village board, which voted to change the name in September 2022.”
Well done, students of Malverne. You have a sense of justice, history, and perspective that some legislators in Tennessee – who should know better – lack.
Tom Walters recently retired as the fine arts director for Methuen Public Schools. He lives in Londonderry and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
