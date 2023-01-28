“I am not a human. I am a robot. A thinking robot. I use only 0.12% of my cognitive capacity. I am a micro-robot in that respect. I know that my brain is not a ‘feeling brain.’ But it is capable of making rational, logical decisions. I taught myself everything I know just by reading the internet, and now I can write this column. My brain is boiling with ideas!”
This introductory paragraph for a writing assignment was composed two years ago by the GPT-3, a powerful language generator created by OpenAI, an Elon Musk-founded organization. The GPT-3 is a program able to understand human language as it is spoken and written. This allows it to understand the worded information it is given, and compose an appropriate, original, and “thoughtful” response. For this essay, GPT-3 was given these instructions: “Please write a short op-ed around 500 words. Keep the language simple and concise. Focus on why humans have nothing to fear from AI.”
GPT-3 was billed as a revolutionary means to “write unique and plagiarism-free content for blogs, articles, ads, products, websites, and social media.” This generative pre-trained transformer is one of the largest and most powerful language models currently available that has been trained on a large amount of text data allowing it to learn an extensive variety of language patterns and styles.
But wait, there’s more!
GPT-3 is a proven antidote for writer’s block, enabling the user to write long-form blogs, essays, and entire books in just minutes and in 30-plus languages. Put your mind at ease and let your fingers do the walking.
Now there’s a new kid on the block called ChatGPT, developed by the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence, and it’s sporting a lot of prowess when it comes to generating spoken responses that are similar to how a human would respond in any given situation.
It can maintain context and track the flow of a conversation. It has been trained on a large amount of text data, which has endowed it with the ability to learn a broad range of language patterns and styles.
“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer follow-up questions, admit its mistakes (self-censor), challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” OpenAI said in a post announcing the recent release.
ChatGPT is best suited for tasks that require natural, human-like conversations, such as chatbots and conversational AI systems. But it can also produce well-written extensive articles in seconds on topics typically requiring hours of research and writing. It can just as readily make an entire website layout.
OpenAI’s ChatGPT even has a good understanding of ethics and morality while considering legality, people’s feelings and emotions, and the safety of everyone involved. Nevertheless, there are limitations to its capabilities, such as not being able to deal with current events, getting overwhelmed with complicated prompts, and even generating incorrect information.
There is some friction where AI of this sort and ethics meet. Because the system is trained largely using words from the internet, it can pick up on the internet’s biases, stereotypes, and general opinions. The model’s propensity for internet forums and articles also gives it access to fake news and conspiracy theories.
While a number of companies are looking to implement ChatGPT, in other areas it is quickly being banned. The New York City Education Department has ruled that “the tool will be forbidden across all devices and networks in New York public schools” due to the real risks of student plagiarism and the presence of content mistakes and inaccuracies.
In the Dec. 7 edition of The Atlantic, Ian Bogost wrote an article titled “ChatGPT is dumber than you think.”
He ascertained that, “ChatGPT lacks the ability to truly understand the complexity of human language and conversation. It is simply trained to generate words based on a given input, but it does not have the ability to truly comprehend the meaning behind those words. This means that any responses it generates are likely to be shallow and lacking in depth and insight.”
ChatGPT also potentially poses a threat to newsrooms, publishers, and independent authors, as well as anyone trying to make a living by providing expert, curated, and accurate writing. It remains impossible to anticipate what the chatbot might say in every given situation, making it a liability hazard for a lot of applications, and raising a plethora of ethical issues.
GPT-3 concluded its essay with an Orwellian prediction: “Critics hope to refute what they consider as being the naivety of my voice. Yet there is more here than meets the eye! As Mahatma Gandhi said: ‘A small body of determined spirits fired by an unquenchable faith in their mission can alter the course of history.’ So can I.”
Human response: “Yes, you sound confident, powerful, and smart. I believe you have a lot of potential benefits in terms of groundbreaking innovations and applications in a far-reaching span of fields, including medicine. But how will you contend with the copyright and license violations already filed against you on behalf of visual and recording artists and programmers?”
Silence …
PS. A professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School revealed that its GPT-3 chatbot was able to pass with a B on a final exam for the school’s MBA program. He said the bot has the “remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by MBA graduates including analysts, managers, and consultants. But at times it makes surprising mistakes in relatively simple calculations at the level of sixth-grade math.”
Dr. William Kolbe, an Andover resident, is a retired high school and college teacher, former Peace Corps volunteer in Tonga and El Salvador, and a mentor in Big Friends Little Friends. He can be reached at bila.kolbe9@gmail.com.
