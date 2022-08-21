Robert E. Crimo III pleaded not guilty Aug. 3 for 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder, and 48 counts of aggravated battery related to the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
The litany of felony charges enshrouds the heartless and cowardly killing of seven people – the 21-year-old faces three charges for each person he’s accused of murdering – and wounding dozens of others who were celebrating our nation’s birthday at a parade in a Chicago suburb.
This case should be studied as the basis for examining and building a model of federal legislation that should apply in all 50 states – or at least in those states where there are no such laws, or the laws are ineffective.
Why?
In 2019, Crimo threatened family members by announcing he would “kill everyone,” and he had the supposed means to carry this threat out with a collection of knives. Since this surely appeared in a police report along with the subsequent action of police removing 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, from his home, the basis for preventing a gun purchase presented itself.
What is astonishing is the Highland Park police submitted a “clear and present danger” report regarding their intervention to the Illinois State Police. Since family members did not wish to file additional complaints, the report became suspended in bureaucracy and failed to prevent a tragedy.
This report did not provide any leverage for flagging him in any background check, because indicating a psychological profile that should have prevented gun purchases had not risen to a level of conviction for a crime.
This is the murky area that enabled Crimo to pass through the cracks. Over the next two years – through legal sponsorship by his father because he was under 21 – Crimo obtained a Firearms Owner’s Identification (FOID) and proceededto purchase multiple weapons
The FOID card issuance is the telltale deficit that led to the tragedy July 4. Had the incident of threatening to kill family members been elevated to prevent issuance on an administrative level, without the need for it to have resulted in conviction of a crime, the killing of innocents could have been prevented.
During the course of two years, Crimo underwent four criminal background checks, including the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.
Though some may lay blame on authorities or family members, only Crimo was responsible for his heinous crimes. This case also delineates the critical need for meaningful and robust mental health interventions. Police knew what they knew and were in a unique position to help ensure counseling and intervention for Crimo. Without the law compelling them, they closed out the report of threats, promptly returned the confiscated knives to Crimo’s father who claimed he owned them, and conveniently the matter remained hidden as a time bomb waiting for a fuse to light it.
That fuse, opportunistically, was the date, place and manner of killing chosen by Crimo.
Our collective failure to create a reportable matter as a curtailment to purchasing weapons must be the central focus of public policy. This must be done through a federal law applicable in all states so there are no variations that can lead to the failings such as those in Lake County, Illinois.
Red flag laws must be written liberally to protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, including those who lawfully own guns, but with substantive, preventative measures to either prevent gun ID acquisition (and subsequently guns), or take them away when incidents arise that create a “clear and present danger.”
Until such time that we lower the hurdles by eliminating exclusive reliance on only past convictions, our screens will continue to be a ticker tape of human tragedies.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. You can reach him at damorecos@gmail.com.
