When I was a child, I always had something going on. I gathered my share of Morgan silver dollars, was always in search of the Jefferson 1950-D, and hoarded Mercury dimes. I used to take my magnifying glass and spend hours grading my coins.
As a teenager who fully embraced 1960s counterculture, I grew my hair and took guitar lessons.
These hobbies occupied me for thousands of hours. But they did not last into adulthood. Careers, home buying, and marriage all took over. (The one thing that never waned was my writing and reading.)
Around age 30, though, I started taking horseback riding lessons and, voila, that took over the next 20 or so years of my life, ending around 2014 when I closed my riding stable.
The danger with a hobby the likes of mine was always that it would turn into a profit-making venture, become a business, and no longer be a hobby. It was this way as I started buying and selling coins, started giving guitar lessons, and opened a riding academy.
Dramatically the fun would become ‘work’: inventory management, time vs. fees, insurance costs.
I would go to school and become a teacher of writing, making students lovers of literature. But at age 60, I discovered the hobby that hooked me: ballroom dancing.
As a high-schooler, I loved the stage and my late drama teacher, Michael Sokolowski of Nashua. A lifelong friend, he often told me, “Mike, you were the one person who I thought might have made it, gone to New York, been on Broadway.” Dancing incorporates its share of stage acting.
After college, the realization that I would be up against hundreds of thousands of aspiring actors, waiting tables and rushing to auditions did not sound appealing.
It wasn’t until I freed myself up from the labor intensive work of all things equestrian that I would find what Joseph Campbell called “bliss”; what Abraham Maslow called “self actualization”; what others called a “calling” – or what my teacher Lindsey Melville calls “fun” – dancing.
For the first time in my life, my hobby is not devolving into a business. But there is another element of special importance to share with 70-year-old “youths” and those beyond.
We are dramatically living longer. Though health problems hit unceasingly by age 70, maybe 60, the importance of movement, learning new patterns, and keeping socially active cannot be overestimated.
“Lindsey, this is like learning new algorithms,” I said to my dance teacher.
“Exactly!” she replied.
Brain research suggests new neuron pathways are strengthened when we learn new patterns at a time when brain cells diminish. From Parkinson’s to weight loss to memory problems: moving and learning new patterns keep us alert and physically healthier.
The number of older citizens I see dancing with 20-somethings is overwhelming. On a Friday night, Krystal Ballroom is rocking with 20-year-old Marla, 40-something Christina, 50-something Mark, 60-something teacher Jose, 70-year-old me, 80-year-old Sue, and 90-something Joe.
So if you want to strengthen your brain, learn a new algorithm. You might not dance. But try chess, try art, try flying lessons.
Most of all — have fun!
Michael Veves is a retired teacher nearing 1,000 shifts as a substitute – and of course, a lover of ballroom dancing.
