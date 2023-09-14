The Massachusetts Teachers Association wants to place a referendum on the state ballot that would remove MCAS from the list of graduation requirements for high school seniors.
A state testing system designed to improve instruction as part of the educational reform movement of the 1990s, MCAS sets benchmark levels of knowledge and achievement for student success. Students are currently required to pass tests in three subject areas: math, English/language arts, and science/technology engineering.
Educational reform was a response mechanism during the Reagan Administration, when the U.S. Secretary of Education Terrel Bell created the National Commission on Excellence in Education. That commission released a report entitled “A Nation At Risk” in 1983, concluding that America’s public schools were underperforming, and it galvanized a host of educational corrective actions and reforms.
The movement produced a number of positive outcomes in education, from the development of new curriculum standards, to improved teaching methods. It also ushered in the modern era of standardized testing. Some states devised their own tests, while others used existing ones or borrowed from elsewhere.
Massachusetts wrote its own, the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, now commonly known as MCAS. If you have school-aged children, you’ll know when it’s coming up based on the looks of dread on their faces.
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the State Board of Education determined in 2003 that passing MCAS scores would be added to graduation requirements for high school students. The specific target subjects were English/language arts and math. A science/technology engineering requirement was added later. and in 2022, the state board updated the required test scores, raising the passing score beginning in 2026.
Students typically take these tests in grade 10, and if they don’t pass, they can retake them in subsequent years. But they must achieve passing scores by the time graduation rolls around. There are prescribed modifications for special-needs students.
Since the testing began, the DESE has released the test scores publicly. No surprise – the most affluent communities do the best. Out of curiosity a few years ago I did my own comparisons. The test scores, from top to bottom, lined up very closely with community household per capita income and further, with median home prices.
A different study, done nationally and certainly not mine, found that students from families that own their own homes tend to do better on standardized tests. and yet another study found that students of parents with college degrees did better on tests. What does one conclude from these results? That family and community resources are large determinants in test results and corresponding academic achievement.
That makes sense. Students from households and communities that spend more on education – in terms of course offerings, books and resources, computers, and the like, will do better on tests. No, these students are emphatically not any brighter nor more gifted than their counterparts in less affluent towns and cities, but their families often place greater importance on learning, and thus provide them with the materials and programs to succeed.
(In yet another parallel, in my capacity as president of the MA Music Educators Association, I did a study to determine which school districts were best represented at state and district music festivals. The results were right in line with those other statistics. The schools with the highest participation rates in festivals were also the most affluent, and with the best music programs, as well as expanded opportunities outside the schools, such as private lessons and prestigious ensembles. What a surprise!)
School districts that are determined by test scores to be chronically underperforming are given time and state assistance to improve. If that doesn’t happen, the state takes over those schools, mandating steps to improvement and direct supervision. It’s called “receivership.” Three school districts in Massachusetts currently are in receivership: Lawrence, Holyoke, and Southbridge.
What should we – schools, parents, and communities – be doing with all of this information? From where I sit, rank ordering is meaningless unless we are somehow able to equalize resources – funding and access to quality programs and instruction. Those that continue to do well will gloat, and those that don’t will just take another hit. But that doesn’t mean that we don’t use testing for its true purpose – as a diagnostic tool to tell us what is going well and what needs to be improved.
We need to accept that not all students test well. In fact, almost half of the population doesn’t. So, we need to avail ourselves of other assessment tools and strategies: performance-based assessments, where students show what they can do through presentations; and authentic assessments, which are product-based. For example, an art student would produce a work or series of them to demonstrate their mastery of concepts and materials. and we must never forget that learning is a process and not a product that everyone will achieve uniformly. It’s constantly building on a base of knowledge, skills, and experience, and that building continues into adulthood.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education suspended testing coming out of the pandemic, and the world didn’t stop. When it resumed, it showed that there was indeed a bit of backsliding, as one would expect. But schools and educators are picking the ball back up and running with it. The lost ground is being regained. and as we do that, it might be an opportune time to refocus on what the testing can truly do to help students – to let them grow to their own potential, rather than place restrictions that may cause them to give up.
I don’t think there are too many people who would advocate for eliminating testing. But maybe, after 40 years of obsessing about the scores, it’s time to use those tests fully and in the ways for which they were designed: Not to compare communities, or to reward or penalize teachers and school systems, but to help all students and show them that learning has great value.
Let’s use them to prepare them for life.
Tom Walters is a retired music teacher and school arts administrator. He retired as Fine Arts Director for the Methuen Public Schools, and is a past president of the MA Music Educators Association. He lives in Londonderry, and has a blog: imthinkingno.com. Reach him at tomwalters729@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.