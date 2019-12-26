Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic: Girls divisions wide open for the taking

The Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic girls division is losing one champion and gaining two.
Two-time defending champion Bishop Guertin is not returning to the Merrimack Valley for some holiday hoops this winter.
Instead, the Cardinals — who are massive favorites to win their fifth straight New Hampshire Division 1 state title — are playing in a tournament in Florida.
That leaves the door wide open for a new Christmas Classic champion, and this year’s new format will ultimately crown two.
Instead of the traditional three-game schedule, the eight-team field has been divided into two divisions — White and Blue — which will each play just two games.
Andover, Central Catholic, North Andover, Pentucket, Londonderry and Westford all return from last year’s field. Bedford (N.H.) and Natick replace the departed Bishop Guertin and Winnacunnet.
“As always, we are honored to be playing in the tournament,” said Andover coach Alan Hibino. “Many thanks to the organizers and to the Daher family and Commonwealth Motors for putting on a first-class event.”
WHITE DIVISION
ANDOVER (2-0), last year’s tourney runner-up, has wins over North Andover and Westford. Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Tatum Shaw (16.0 ppg), as well as senior co-captains Shea Krekorian and Brooke Hardock, lead a strong freshman class headed by Amelia Hanscom and Anna Foley.
The Warriors draw LONDONDERRY (1-1) in the first round Friday (3:45 p.m.). The Lancers beat Windham in their opener behind 15 points from Ashley Rourke before falling to Goffstown, 58-25.
The winner of that game will play the winner of North Andover and Natick in the division final.
“We’re looking forward to playing Londonderry,” said Hibino. “They’re a well-coached team with athletic, tough players who play hard.”
NORTH ANDOVER (2-1) looks improved in Year 2 under coach Jessalyn Deveny. Senior tri-captain Norah Connors (11.7 ppg) and freshman Jackie Rogers (7.3 ppg) have helped their team pick up early wins over Billerica and Bedford (Mass.).
But the Knights have a tough matchup against a NATICK (1-0) team ranked No. 13 in EMass. by the Boston Globe. Brenna McDonald, a 6-foot-2 forward who is committed to Yale, will give the Knights problems in the paint.
BLUE DIVISION
The Blue Division features plenty of firepower.
PENTUCKET (2-0), last year’s Division 2 state champion, comes in ranked No. 6 by the Globe. The Sachems return a pair of Eagle-Tribune All-Stars in Angelina Yacubacci (15.0 ppg) and Angelica Hurley (9.5 ppg), and will open its tournament against Westford at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
WESTFORD (1-2) is coming off a 52-43 loss to Andover on Monday, but two-sport star Ally Giovino (soccer All-Scholastic) is a dangerous threat.
On the other side of the bracket, CENTRAL CATHOLIC (2-0) — ranked No. 2 by the Globe — plays Bedford in Saturday’s nightcap (7:15 p.m.). The Raiders have won back-to-back Division 1 North titles, and look strong once again. Middlebury commit Emily Downer (14.5 ppg) and Merrimack commit Nadeshka Bridgewater (11.5 ppg) have led the Raiders, and are surrounded by plenty of experience in Claire Finney, Adrianna Niles and Claudia Porto.
BEDFORD (1-0) opened its season with a 61-37 win over Nashua North. First-year coach Kevin Gibbs has returning All-NH Division 1 selection Alli Morgan back, and the Bulldogs will need her to have a big game if they want to pull the upset.