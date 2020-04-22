With about 600 people testing positive for the coronavirus in Lawrence and a dozen or more dying because of it, the city could be considered the hot-spot of the Merrimack Valley.
As such, officials are taking no chances.
In addition to declaring a state of emergency, Mayor Dan Rivera and Acting Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano have embraced a robust program of tracking and tracing people who are either suffering from the disease, or who have been exposed to it.
Armano says he has as many as 15 people, including the city nurse, public school nurses and even building inspectors, calling “every person who is positive” for the disease.
“We started about 10 days ago,” he said. “We did the initial triage, and we are still doing that. When you have a big public emergency, your resources are stretched. ... People who normally wouldn’t make these calls are now making calls. Usually, just the public health nurse could do it. Both clerks, inspectors — everybody has stepped up.”
In Haverhill, tracking and tracing has been going on since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly.
And in Methuen, up to a dozen people are making calls, keeping track. The same kind of work is going on in Andover and North Andover.
Bill Buckley, who heads up inspectional services in Methuen, including public nurses, said his staff is “straight out.”
“This is unprecedented,” he said.
He notes that sometimes things get emotional on the phone.
“These are difficult calls to make,” he said. “In most cases, people are either very sick, or scared that they’ve been diagnosed, or worried about being treated as a contact. I am so proud of the work our health agent and public nurse have done, with assistance from of every one of our school nurses.”
In Andover, Health Director Tom Carbone said his team includes two public health nurses and two school nurses.
During the initial stages of the outbreak, the state was requiring the nurses to touch base with all the active cases and all the contacts every day.
“Now, they said we don’t need to contact everybody every day,” Carbone said. “We don’t need to make 200 phone calls a day.”
Because of the heavy workload and because additional data is being sought about victims, Gov. Charlie Baker announced a plan last week to hire 1,000 people to do what he called “enhanced contact tracing.”
By identifying coronavirus victims and their contacts and then isolating, quarantining and testing them so they don’t pass it along to others, the state has a much better chance of beating the virus.
“Testing, tracking, tracing and isolation are the way to go,” said Haverhill Mayor Jim Fiorentini. “I’ve said that from day one. It worked in South Korea, Indonesia and Taiwan. That’s how they did it.”
Some city and town officials said aid from the state is welcome.
“We want to get some help doing this,” Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said. “Sooner or later, people burn out.”
Rivera agreed.
“We’re going to do the best we can,” he said. “But this is not a thing we think we can do forever.”
Caroline Ibbitson, the public health nurse in North Andover, said at the moment her team of nurses can handle the caseload of calls.
“Other cities have more numbers than we have and are taking advantage of help from the state,” she said. “I don’t really need them.”
Connolly said based on recent numbers and anecdotal information, she is optimistic about the course the virus is taking.
“We are hearing how mild the symptoms are and this is something many of our population already have,” she said. “I think it’s going to get better. It can’t last forever.”