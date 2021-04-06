This past week Andover school officials have been vetting the two superintendent finalists — Magda Parvey and Stephen Zadravec.
Each answered 20 questions from the community in a forum Monday night, having an hour and a half each to educate the community about their approach to the job and what their priorities would be. Both candidates also had school visits and were scheduled to be interviewed by the School Committee on Thursday.
Parvey and Zadravec both come from out of state — Connecticut and New Hampshire, respectively — and were chosen from 10 applicants by the superintendent search committee. One of them will replace interim Superintendent Claudia Bach, whose contract with the district ends in June. The new superintendent will start on July 1. Bach replaced Superintendent Sheldon Berman who resigned at the end of 2020 for personal reasons.
The community forums on Monday focused on how each candidate would approach the job of helping the district move forward from COVID-19, and continue on with the goals set pre-pandemic. Many of the questions focused on equity and inclusion, which has been at the forefront for Andover's School Committee since it adopted an equity in education policy last summer.
The candidates were each asked about how they would handle situations of racism in the schools, including references to anti-Semitic graffiti found at the high school in 2017.
Parvey said she would start conversations in the school by bringing in rabbis and educating students on diversity. She would also start conversations with students and the community “with a process that is inclusive,” she said.
“As a woman of color I’m not exempt from implicit bias and it’s not that I’m good and you are bad. I have implicit bias as a woman of color. You have implicit bias,” she said. “We all come from that place and starting with a soft entry into those conversations and low stress is really important.”
Zadravec talked about his experience with similar issues in Portsmouth where he worked with students to create a club that talked about such issues, he explained. The club attracted students that might not otherwise feel comfortable in the district, and gave them an opportunity to discuss large and small issues.
The students didn’t have to sit with the issues that they didn’t report to school officials, instead “this was an opportunity for them to tell a little more of their story because they didn’t feel like they had a voice,” he said.
Both Parvey and Zadravec also talked about how the pandemic has affected education, saying similarly that they would be more inclined to use online tools when they added to the experience.
They also agreed that as a superintendent their role would be to advocate for students when parents and teachers have differing opinions. In Andover over the past year there have been clashes over when and how students should return to class, and the teachers’ union has been without a contract this year.
Parvey highlighted her past relationships with parents organizations and teachers’ unions, saying being connected to both help inform her decisions.
“If it’s going to impact them they should have a seat at the table,” she said.
Zadravec similarly said that it’s important to listen to both and side with students.
“We are going to come out on the other end of this thing, and we have to come out on the other end that doesn’t damage our relationships,” he said.
More information about the superintendent candidates and the community survey can be found at aps1.net/2306/APS-Superintendent-Search---2021.