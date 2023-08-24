LAWRENCE — The Bread and Roses Heritage Festival is back for its 39th year on Sept. 4 at the Campagnone Common in Lawrence, starting at 11:30 a.m.
The full-day event will celebrate Lawrence’s history and diverse culture through music, theater, art, food and vendors.
“We always try to see what we can do to bring a different energy around what people are talking about,” said Felipe Collazo, festival producer. “It’s not very often that the budget for arts and entertainment in the city are so much that you can do a festival like the Bread and Roses festival.”
The festival is named after the landmark labor strike in 1912, which has come to be known as the Bread and Roses Strike. In 1912, a new state law went into effect reducing the work week of women and children from 56 hours to 54. Thousands of workers, after recognizing their pay was severely cut, walked out of the mills and started to strike.
For nine weeks, over 20,000 workers, most of whom were new immigrants, fought for “Bread and Roses,” which has come to represent their sustenance and dignity.
This year, the festival is recognizing the legacy while looking for growth and more equity within the Lawrence community.
“Activism belongs to everyone,” said co-president Elizabeth Pellerito.
The theme of the 2023 festival follows suit: “A Lawrence legacy: Shifting the past to shape the future.” The artwork, commissioned by Amaryllis Lopez, has a bullhorn to represent the activism theme.
There’s language on the side in English (resist), Spanish (siempre lucha) and Vietnamese (Đoàn Kết). The words have similar meanings. In Spanish “siempre lucha” means “I will always fight.” The Vietnamese terminology “Đoàn Kết” translates to “unite.”
“We’re always trying to represent Lawrence,” Pellerito said. “We’re calling in all of these different groups that are Lawrence connections between the past with the present."
The musical artists also reflect the theme.
“Most of the artists have a toe dipped in activism and social justice,” Collazo said. “We think it’s important to capture the ethos of the festival.”
The Indi-Dos will start off the event with music from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. The Afro Latino duo specializes in live poetry and jazz through the collaboration of poet Rafael Arturo Shabazz and saxophonist Oriel “Lone Sol” Mendez.
Biajavier, an emerging singer-songwriter from Lawrence, will perform at 12:30 p.m. for a half hour. She fuses R&B with Latin music to celebrate her Dominican roots, using her bilingualism in English and Spanish to introduce listeners to Caribbean ambiance. She recently sang at Fenway Park.
From 1:15 to 1:45 p.m. Sonn De Mi Tierra will take the stage. The musical group was born in 2014 in Boston with the style of interpretations of different Latin musical rhythms. The group was a finalist for the 2023 Best Latin Act at the Boston Music Awards.
Grace Givertz, multi-instrumentalist takes the stage at 2 p.m. Givertz was born and raised in Florida and has been writing songs and performing since she was 11-years-old.
Zeta performs from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. The collective art piece is defined by its strong emphasis on dense polyrhythmic percussion that sways from profoundly authentic Afro-Caribbean to raw punk.
Fabiola Méndez, a Puerto Rican cuatro player, singer, composer and educator will showcase her art from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.
Oompa returns to the Lawrence stage after her first appearance about five years ago, according to Collazo. She is a nationally-acclaimed, Boston-born hip hop artist who represents “the queer, black, orphaned hood kids n’ them.” Oompa, who will perform from 4:15 to 5 p.m., has earned three Boston Music Awards and 14 nominations.
“We have a diverse array of artists this year,” Collazo said.
The grand finale of the event is the Bread and Puppet Theater from 5 to 6 p.m., which is “something people have come to expect,” according to Collazo. The theater was founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side. The production features more complex pieces with sculptures, music, dancing and language.
This will be the first year the main performances and the history talks will take place in the same area. The Lawrence History Live talks will be short 15 minute speeches on work that has advanced different types of justice, according to Pellerito. The talks will be bilingual.
The festival will also offer free historic trolley and walking tours. Two of the trolley tours, which will be 50-minutes long, will be in Spanish. Tickets can be secured at the Friends of the Lawrence Heritage State Park table.
The walking tour will depart from the Strikers Monument on the Common across from City Hall at 1 p.m. and then again at 3 p.m.
"I think it's really important that it's in our backyard," Pellerito said.
In the kids’ zone, children can watch two magic shows by Stephanie Beach Magic at noon and 1 p.m. There will also be free face painting and free pony rides from 1 to 4 p.m.
The festival will also feature a food truck pavilion and vendors. Collazo said the food will include Vietnamese, Indian and Mexican cuisines.
“It’s not just like every other festival,” Pellerito said. “We really foreground social justice and economic justice and worker justice.”
