LAWRENCE — The fourth annual Agent Orange Awareness Day event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. in Bellevue Cemetery at the Vietnam Memorial site on Reservoir Street. All are welcome.
The Vietnam War may be over, but the battle continues for many Vietnam veterans. Nearly three million service members served in Vietnam and most returned home. But since then, thousands of Vietnam veterans have fought illnesses related to Agent Orange exposure. This deadly toxin has impacted the lives of thousands of veterans and their families but is largely unknown to most Americans.
The event is sponsored by International Veterans Care Services of Lawrence and the city’s Veterans Services Division and is aimed at “bringing light for all of our Vietnam Veterans who we have lost or who are still fighting the battle.”
The program will include guest speakers state Sen. Pavel Payano, state Rep. Frank Moran, VSO Jaime Melendez and Mayor Brian DePena, followed by the lighting of about 50 orange candles, which will be placed around the Vietnam War memorial.
“I’m grateful for Kelly Frazier, founder and director of IVCS, who hosts these recognition events,” said Jaime Melendez, director for Lawrence’s Veterans Services.
Motorcycle run is Sunday
HAVERHILL — Erika Newvill will hold her first hour-long motorcycle run to raise awareness of cerebral palsy on Sunday, Aug. 13, at the AMVETS on Primrose Street. Sign ups are at noon and the bike run is at 1 p.m. Funds raised and donated will go to nonprofit United Cerebral Palsy of MetroBoston.
The event runs until 5 p.m. and will include food and refreshments, a cash bar, music by a DJ, face painting, and raffles for gift baskets and gift certificates for goods and services donated by local businesses. Vendors will be selling T-shirts and mugs and will be donating proceeds to the event.
Registration cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. General admission is $5. Children enter free. All riders and passengers must sign a waiver when registering.
“My step-daughter, Alayah, passed away in January of 2020 at age 3 1/2 of this illness,” Newvill said. “When she was alive she loved the sound of motorcycles and she loved to sit on her uncle’s motorcycle. Her face would light up every time she saw a motorcycle.”
Newvill said Alayah’s biological parents are also helping to organize the event. For more information or to donate, send email to erikanewvill@gmail.com.
Pentucket Players announce auditions
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Players Inc. will present the Tony-award winning puppet filled comedy, “Avenue Q,” with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Mars and based on the book by Jeff Whitty.
The theatrical group is now casting for puppet characters; Princeton, Kate Monstet, Nicky, Rod, Trekkie Monster, Lucy, and Bad Idea Bears 1 & 2; Human characters; Brian, and Christmas Eve.
A Gary Coleman November production, the show’s contents involve adult-oriented themes.
Auditions are Monday to Wednesday, Aug. 21-23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at HC Media, 60 Elm St.
Pre-registration is required at info@pentucketplayers.org. For more information contact John Buzzell, director, at jbuz@comcast.net.
HHS Class of 1966 to hold birthday party
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill High School Class of 1966 reunion committee invites classmates to a complimentary informal birthday party at Haverhill Country Club on Sept. 16, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will include a cookout that includes hamburgers, hot dogs and salads, as well as a cake.
Entertainment is by musician Eric McFadden. This is a free event, however, donations will be accepted to keep these events and reunions going. Make checks payable to Haverhill High Class of 1966 and mail to Kathy Bresnahan, 30 Woodland Way, Haverhill, MA 01830.
Please RSVP by Sept. 4 to Vinny Ferrante at vinfer@comcast.net.
