In a nearly silent room in the basement of the Saint Augustine Parish in Andover, eight kids faced off against International Master chess player David Vigorito.
As Vigorito slid between the chess boards he took only a few seconds to make each play before moving on.
The tournament was a simul, meaning one player plays against two or more opponents. The simul was put on by Andover Chess Club and was for the purpose of raising money for the Carroll Center for the Blind. The club raised $3,600 for the center, however according to Melissa Thatcher, co-director of the club, more money should be coming in soon from businesses.
The idea for the April 2 fundraiser came from Gentry Thatcher, a 13-year-old member of the club and Melissa Thatcher’s son. Gentry said he chose the issue because both of his grandmothers have vision problems, with one being legally blind.
“It’s a problem that is close to us,” said Gentry.
The day started with 35 chess players playing against each other with the top three from three different categories getting a chance to play in the simul.
The tournament was the club’s first charity tournament and Thatcher said that she hopes they are able to do it every year. In a previous tournament hosted by the club Vigorito played against 34 kids with similar rules in play.
