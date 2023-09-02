SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
ATKINSON: Antique Truck and Car Show
Free admission. Free Parking. Food available for sale.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atkinson Town Common, adjacent to the Fire Dept grounds
Rain date: Sat., September 9
Info: www.atkinson.nhlions.org
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
EXETER: Hospice Training
Tuesdays, September 5 through October 24
A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience.
At a time when understanding is needed most, many Hospice patients find themselves isolated even from family and friends. You can help end that isolation by becoming a Hospice volunteer. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on Hospice.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Conference Room 1B, 4 Alumni Drive
Register: Martha Carlson: 603-580-8949 / 800-540-2981, ext. 8949
ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting
1st Tuesday of each month
9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation
ATKINSON: Film Enthusiast Club
Join this fun fan of films group and view award winning films, documentaries, foreign films and modern classics. Watch the feature film and then join the group in giving a 'thumbs up' review.
1-3 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Red Cross Blood Drive
Volunteer greeters are always welcome!
1-6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Pre-register at www.RedCrossBlood.org
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Tech Help with Gary
Bring in your device, any necessary account information, device cords and your questions for personalized one-on-one help.
12-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must schedule an appointment: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Some story times are too long! Some classes are too easy. Sensory Story Time is just right for your little one who is almost ready for full story time but may still be challenged by so much structure. Join us for one story, followed by an opportunity to play with sensory and art activities that reinforce what was heard in the story.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Tick Prevention Program
Rachel Maccini is the Pesticide Safety Education Program, State Field Specialist. Her primary responsibilities are to coordinate and deliver pesticide safety education to licensed and non-licensed pesticide applicators statewide. She has created and manages an online education system for licensed applicators to earn recertification credits and has been a part of extension and education for the past 16 years.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Evening Book Club
Join for a lively conversation about the featured title.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
CHESTER: Gardening Author to Speak
Rockingham Herb Society welcomes John Forti, author of “The Heirloom Gardener”.
7 p.m., Stevens Hall, at the corners of Rte 121 and Rte 102
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie
Come watch Book Club The Next Chapter on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn.
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
Come join the fun, win high quality meat prizes! Proceeds from the event will benefit Maui Hawaii Fire Relief.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
KINGSTON: Kingston Days 5K (Run or Walk)
Runners, walkers, and pets welcome! After the race, join the Kingston Days celebration featuring carnival rides, food and craft vendors, live entertainment and more!
8 a.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Cost: Advance: $25 for Adults, $15 for Ages 18 and under; Race Day: $30
Register: https://rb.gy/qy91o / A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Kingston Children's Center
ATKINSON: Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Shredding Fundraiser
Safely dispose of your confidential documents by having them shredded onsite.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per standard box (9”h X 11”w X 14”d); additional fees will apply for larger boxes. No binders or large clips, please!
Info: Veronica Riley at vriley@awcc-nh.org // Sandra Neals at sneals@awcc-nh.org
PLAISTOW: Babysitter Training with CPR/First Aid (Grades 6-8)
Participants will learn safety skills, child care skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Cost: $75
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Cow Patty Contest
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on the Plains, Main Street
The cost is $10 per deed
Questions? 603-642-8042 / Email: kpwa03848@gmail.com
