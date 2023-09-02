SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

SALEM: Farmers Market

Sundays, May – October

Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)

Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

ATKINSONAntique Truck and Car Show

Free admission. Free Parking. Food available for sale. 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Atkinson Town Common, adjacent to the Fire Dept grounds

Rain date: Sat., September 9

Info: www.atkinson.nhlions.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

EXETER: Hospice Training

Tuesdays, September 5 through October 24

A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience.

At a time when understanding is needed most, many Hospice patients find themselves isolated even from family and friends. You can help end that isolation by becoming a Hospice volunteer. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on Hospice.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Conference Room 1B, 4 Alumni Drive

Register: Martha Carlson: 603-580-8949 / 800-540-2981, ext. 8949

ATKINSON: Veterans Club Meeting

1st Tuesday of each month

9:30-10:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Info: 603-362-1098 / www.town-atkinsonnh.com/recreation

ATKINSON: Film Enthusiast Club

Join this fun fan of films group and view award winning films, documentaries, foreign films and modern classics. Watch the feature film and then join the group in giving a 'thumbs up' review.  

1-3 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Red Cross Blood Drive

Volunteer greeters are always welcome! 

1-6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Pre-register at www.RedCrossBlood.org

HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s

Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28

It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.

6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street

Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ATKINSON: Needle Crafters

Wednesdays

This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Tech Help with Gary

Bring in your device, any necessary account information, device cords and your questions for personalized one-on-one help. 

12-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Must schedule an appointment: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Sew It Up

Wednesdays

Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.  

12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

Thursdays

Join each week to knit for charity.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)

Some story times are too long! Some classes are too easy. Sensory Story Time is just right for your little one who is almost ready for full story time but may still be challenged by so much structure. Join us for one story, followed by an opportunity to play with sensory and art activities that reinforce what was heard in the story.

10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Tick Prevention Program

Rachel Maccini is the Pesticide Safety Education Program, State Field Specialist. Her primary responsibilities are to coordinate and deliver pesticide safety education to licensed and non-licensed pesticide applicators statewide. She has created and manages an online education system for licensed applicators to earn recertification credits and has been a part of extension and education for the past 16 years.

6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave

Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Evening Book Club

Join for a lively conversation about the featured title. 

6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

CHESTER: Gardening Author to Speak

Rockingham Herb Society welcomes John Forti, author of “The Heirloom Gardener”.

7 p.m., Stevens Hall, at the corners of Rte 121 and Rte 102

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie

Come watch Book Club The Next Chapter on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn.

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Meat Raffle

Come join the fun, win high quality meat prizes! Proceeds from the event will benefit Maui Hawaii Fire Relief.

7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

KINGSTON: Kingston Days 5K (Run or Walk)

Runners, walkers, and pets welcome! After the race, join the Kingston Days celebration featuring carnival rides, food and craft vendors, live entertainment and more!

8 a.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street

Cost: Advance: $25 for Adults, $15 for Ages 18 and under; Race Day: $30

Register: https://rb.gy/qy91o / A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Kingston Children's Center

ATKINSON: Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Shredding Fundraiser

Safely dispose of your confidential documents by having them shredded onsite.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street

Cost: $10 per standard box (9”h X 11”w X 14”d); additional fees will apply for larger boxes. No binders or large clips, please!

Info: Veronica Riley at vriley@awcc-nh.org // Sandra Neals at sneals@awcc-nh.org

PLAISTOW: Babysitter Training with CPR/First Aid (Grades 6-8)

Participants will learn safety skills, child care skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Cost: $75

Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

KINGSTON: Cow Patty Contest

11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on the Plains, Main Street

The cost is $10 per deed

Questions? 603-642-8042 / Email: kpwa03848@gmail.com

