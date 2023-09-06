THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 3-4)
Some story times are too long! Some classes are too easy. Sensory Story Time is just right for your little one who is almost ready for full story time but may still be challenged by so much structure. Join us for one story, followed by an opportunity to play with sensory and art activities that reinforce what was heard in the story.
10:15-11 a.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Tick Prevention Program
Rachel Maccini is the Pesticide Safety Education Program, State Field Specialist. Her primary responsibilities are to coordinate and deliver pesticide safety education to licensed and non-licensed pesticide applicators statewide. She has created and manages an online education system for licensed applicators to earn recertification credits and has been a part of extension and education for the past 16 years.
6-7:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Evening Book Club
Join for a lively conversation about the featured title.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
CHESTER: Gardening Author to Speak
Rockingham Herb Society welcomes John Forti, author of “The Heirloom Gardener”.
7 p.m., Stevens Hall, at the corners of Rte 121 and Rte 102
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
PLAISTOW: Friday Flicks – Free Movie
Come watch Book Club The Next Chapter on the big screen with surround sound and popcorn.
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Meat Raffle
Come join the fun, win high quality meat prizes! Proceeds from the event will benefit Maui Hawaii Fire Relief.
7 p.m., Saddle Up Saloon, Route 125
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
KINGSTON: Kingston Days 5K (Run or Walk)
Runners, walkers, and pets welcome! After the race, join the Kingston Days celebration featuring carnival rides, food and craft vendors, live entertainment and more!
8 a.m., Kingston Fire Station, 148 Main Street
Cost: Advance: $25 for Adults, $15 for Ages 18 and under; Race Day: $30
Register: https://rb.gy/qy91o / A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Kingston Children's Center
ATKINSON: Atkinson Women’s Civic Club Shredding Fundraiser
Safely dispose of your confidential documents by having them shredded onsite.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
Cost: $10 per standard box (9”h X 11”w X 14”d); additional fees will apply for larger boxes. No binders or large clips, please!
Info: Veronica Riley at vriley@awcc-nh.org // Sandra Neals at sneals@awcc-nh.org
PLAISTOW: Babysitter Training with CPR/First Aid (Grades 6-8)
Participants will learn safety skills, child care skills, first aid and rescue skills, and life and business skills.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Cost: $75
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
KINGSTON: Cow Patty Contest
11 a.m. - 1 p.m., on the Plains, Main Street
The cost is $10 per deed
Questions? 603-642-8042 / Email: kpwa03848@gmail.com
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
SALEM: Concorso Italiano Car Show
Featuring 100's of exotic cars from around the world, live music, entertainment and more!
10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tuscan Village, 9 Via Toscana
While spaces are limited, exotic car owners are welcome to register their car (multiple cars are welcome) for a fee. A portion of proceeds from registration fees will be donated to Boys & Girls Club of Salem
Info: www.tuscanvillagesalem.com/concorsoitaliano
SALEM: Farmers Market
Sundays, May – October
Purchase locally – eat locally and support your community.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Mall at Rockingham Park, 77 Rockingham Park Blvd (between Dick's Sporting Goods and Cinemark)
Info: www.salemnhfarmersmarket.org
KINGSTON: Shovelfest 2023
Doors open at 11 a.m. for registration and the party, including food,music, raffles is planned to go to 4 p.m. (Kids are welcome, but they must leave at 4 p.m.) Shovelheads are $5 per person; all others are $10. All proceeds to further Veterans issues. This event is dog and jackass free and no burnouts will be greatly appreciated.
11 a.m., Kingston Veterans Club, 36 Church Street
Questions? 603-642-3419
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
ATKINSON: Craft, Paint & Color
Mondays
Come unwind, de-stress and create every week. Individuals come together to dabble in painting, coloring or creative crafts using oil, acrylic, watercolor, pen and pencil. Participants bring their own supplies and work on canvas, wood, sketchpads and coloring books.
12:30-2: 30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Adult Craft Workshop
Come make a canning ring rag sunflower.
6-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
ATKINSON: Army Infantry Speaker
Sgt. Jacob Schonewitz, Army Infantry – Recruiter to speak about the new Army, career opportunities and answer questions. All are welcome.
9:30 a.m., Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main Street
PLAISTOW: Puzzle Club (Ages 6+)
Join us in the craft room and work on a puzzle with your friends. Miss Jenn will put out a few puzzles for everyone to work on together.
3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
HAMPSTEAD: Card Night: Come Play 45s
Tuesdays, September 5 to November 28
It’s lots of fun with a great group of people! Bottled water and snacks will be provided.
6-9 p.m., Hampstead Congregational Church, Hadley Hall, 61 Main Street
Cost: Free / donations gratefully accepted
ATKINSON: Italian Conversations Study Group
This adult study group focuses on practicing speaking Italian by helping each other through shared resources, various activities and games. If you are fluent or are learning the language with a basic understanding of Italian vocab, grammar and verb conjugations (present tense), come join the group to further exercise your Italian the fun way!
6-7:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
DERRY: Fall Genealogy Series: Ancestry Skills 101 (Virtual)
Ancestry.com is a wonderful genealogical database that is available at the library. Yet, accessing and using the database can feel daunting at first. Sign up to brush up on the basics.
6-7 p.m., via Zoom, Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register for link: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
ATKINSON: Needle Crafters
Wednesdays
This informal gathering is a fun meet-up for those who are currently working on projects or who wish to start one
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sew It Up
Wednesdays
Do you like to sew or want to learn to sew? Join us for this super friendly and welcoming group who like to do all sorts of sewing, including crafts, garments and home decorations.
12:30-230 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Discovery Storytime (Ages 3-6)
PreK friends ages 3-6 (and their caregivers) are encouraged to join for some tactile fun, stories, finger plays or actions songs, and crafts. They'll have several stations set up with fun activities that will build on fine motor and other skills. You might get a little messy in this class, but that's part of the fun!
1-1:45 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Apple Pie Social
Come celebrate the end of summer with a scoop of ice cream and a cup of coffee!
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Register: 603-382-5200 ext. 9 or email recreation@plaistownh.com
Non-residents can register after Tues., September 5
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
LONDONDERRY: Crafternoon
Bring your own craft project and supplies and work alongside other local crafters. No registration required.
4 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
LONDONDERRY: ESL Conversation Group
Wednesdays through December 13
Free and open to adults age 18 and older. Please note: the group will not meet on Wed., November 22
6-8 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Must register: 603-716-7017 / mhuard@nashuaalc.org
PLAISTOW: 'War in Ukraine: Crimes Against Peace'
Renowned photographer, storyteller and NH resident Patrick Patterson will share photographs and survivor narratives of Ukrainians who have lived under Russian occupation.
6 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
DERRY: Travelogue Program: India
Travel without leaving town! NH author Rebecca Kaiser Gibson presents her program The Gods Next Door: A Glimpse into India, about her time teaching poetry in the city of Hyderabad. Come for photos, stories, and poems.
6:30 p.m., Derry Public Library, 64 E. Broadway
Register: 603-432-6140 / www.derrypl.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
Thursdays
Join each week to knit for charity.
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Toddler Time (Toddlers/Preschool)
Did you know that play is extremely important for a child's development? Play improves the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of children and young people. Through play, children learn about the world and themselves. They also learn skills they need for study, work and relationships such as: confidence.
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Kimball Library, 5 Academy Ave
Info: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
LONDONDERRY: ‘Surviving in the Wilderness’ Presentation
Jake King from Thrive Outdoors will give valuable lessons for basic wilderness readiness, while also sharing captivating stories from his own life and from the lives of the great survivors throughout history.
7 p.m., Leach Library, 276 Mammoth Road
Info: 603-432-1132 / www.londonderrynh.gov/leach-library
