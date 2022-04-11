NORTH ANDOVER — Applications are now being accepted from local high school seniors for the North Andover Garden Club’s $1,500 Memorial Scholarship. High school seniors interested in any post-secondary education for environmental science, horticulture, agriculture, forestry, botany, conservation, landscape design, or a similar field, are welcome to apply.
The scholarship is given in honor of long-time Club member Richard J. Kulpinski (1938-2017). All high school seniors who reside in North Andover are eligible, as well as children or grandchildren of NAGC members. Deadline to submit is May 1.
Details, including the application, are available on the NAGC’s website, in local high school guidance offices, and by request through email. Visit www.northandovergardenclub.com or email the Scholarship Committee at northandovergardenclub@yahoo.com.
Ukrainian refugee aid focus of April 19 talk
HAVERHILL — Soroptimist International will present a talk by Jodie Fillhardt, who recently returned from an eight-day aid trip to Krakow, Poland, and will be sharing the stories of the people she met, through her words and photos. The program is April 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
While in Poland, Fillhardt raised over $5,000 she used to purchase goods and supplies for aid organizations working directly with Ukrainian refugees in Krakow.
Fillhardt, a member of Soroptimist International Santa Clara Silicon Valley Club, is meeting with other groups to raise awareness and organize humanitarian aid projects for Ukrainian refugees.
In the Zoom meeting, she will provide a list of links/resources and share how people in America can help. Cost to participate in this program is $5 (additional donations accepted). Seating is limited. All proceeds go to Soroptimist International Krakow to aid Ukrainian refugees and Ukrainian ground workers.
For more information or to register for this talk, contact Ann Day at annday22@aol.com.
Baker appoints Lawrence native as state library commissioner
BOSTON — Lawrence native Jessica Vilas Novas has been appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to serve on the nine-member Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners. The MBLC is responsible for library services across the state. With this appointment, Vilas Novas becomes the first Latina to serve on the MBLC which was established in 1890.
“I’m proud to join a Commission that works to ensure equity to people across the Commonwealth,” she said. “As a former library director, I’ve witnessed first-hand the positive impact libraries have on communities and people. Strengthening and supporting libraries and librarians will help them address the many challenges they face, from pandemic fallout, to funding and staffing, to book banning.”
During her five years as library director in Lawrence, Vilas Novas upgraded the physical space of the library and worked to make the library a place where everyone felt welcomed. Capital projects improved accessibility, the library went fine-free, budget increases aided in the creation of new positions, and weekend hours at the main branch were restored. Library usage increased as a result. Through active fundraising, Vilas Novas’s team developed innovative programs to address health literacy, citizenship access, and teen engagement.
