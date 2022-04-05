Haverhill High School drama club to present "The Wizard of Oz"
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School's drama club will present "The Wizard of Oz" April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 and 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium, 137 Monument St. Please arrive a half hour prior to the start of the show.
A concession stand will be operating outside the auditorium and will offer snacks and beverages. There will also be various raffle items available as well as a fundraiser to support the drama club. The show will run approximately two and a half hours, including intermission.
The cast includes Jaylene Viera as Dorothy Gale; Sophia Delle Chiaie as Toto; Max Popoloski as the Scarecrow; Trey Lynch as the Tinman; TJ Briggs as the Cowardly Lion; Maya Bennett as Glinda the Good Witch of the North, and Lidiya Ryan as the Wicked Witch of the West.
The Wizard of Oz , written by L. Frank Baum, is produced in special arrangement with Concord Theatricals. Haverhill High's production is directed by Melissa Allen who also leads the costume and set design team. The show's tech team is led by Matthew Lima.
Tickets, $10 for general admission and $5 for students and seniors, are available at www.ticketstage.com/T/HAVERHILLHS and will also be available at the door.
Talk on antisemitism is April 7
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will present part 2 of a 4-part series “Exploring Antisemitism” via Zoom Thursday, April 7. This program will feature Dr. Joseph T. Kelley and begins at 7:15 p.m.
Antisemitism, while one of the oldest and intractable examples of humankind’s irrational hate toward others, is, at the same time, one of the least understood. With the recent rise in antisemitism in this country and across the world, Congregation Beth Israel invites you to attend a series, via Zoom, addressing these important issues:
Kelley is Professor of Religious and Theological Studies at Merrimack College, where he also directed the Center for the Study of Jewish-Christian-Muslim Relations. He has served Merrimack for over 40 years in various administrative and teaching roles, including as provost and dean.
To receive the Zoom link for this presentation, call 978-474-0540 or contact Amy Sherr at amy@bethisraelmv.org.
Film screening: Celebrating Olmsted
NORTH ANDOVER — A screening of "Celebrating Olmsted" will be held at Worden Theater, North Andover Historical Society, 800 Mass. Ave. Sunday, April 10, from 2 to 3 p.m.
The event will feature remarks by Phila Slade and Leslie Frazier and celebrates the 200th birthday of Frederick Law Olmsted, the first landscape architect, and the 100th anniversary of North Andover's Patriots Memorial Park, which was designed by H.V. Hubbard, Olmsted Brothers Landscape Architects.
Seating is limited and registration is required through the Stevens Library website calendar section at www.stevensmemlib.org.
Cedar's Foods donates $100,000 to feeding Ukrainian refugees
HAVERHILL — Cedar’s Foods announced it has donated $100,000 to World Central Kitchen to help feed Ukrainian refugees. Since military operations began in Ukraine, millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes to stay in western Ukraine or other countries and WCK is serving millions of fresh meals to displaced families, Cedar's officials said.
Working at a 24-hour pedestrian border crossing in southern Poland, WCK is now serving round-the-clock dishes at eight border crossings across the country. They are also supporting local restaurants preparing meals in cities across Ukraine including in Odessa, Lviv, and Kyiv. WCK teams are also on the ground serving thousands of meals every day in Poland Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia, and Spain.
As part of Cedar’s Cedar’s with Heart, the company’s nonprofit initiative to invest and honor its employees, communities, and consumers, the national leading hommus brand in the natural and organic grocery channels is committed to fighting food insecurity both in its community and around the world, Cedar's officials said.
“At Cedar’s, we believe in the power of sharing better in the form of authentic, honest foods," said Cedar's CEO and President Charles Hanna. "Cedar’s with Heart extends that mission to not only share better with the world, but do better for the good of our community and our planet."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.