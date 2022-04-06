Earth Day city-wide cleanup is back
HAVERHILL — This year’s city-wide cleanup has returned after a two year break and will be held Saturday, April 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This year's event will focus on public spaces in the city’s various neighborhoods, including country roads that are strewn with litter. This may also include sidewalks, roadsides, school grounds, and parks. Volunteers are encouraged to meet at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., at 8:30 a.m. for a brief kick-off and to pick up T-shirts, trash bags and snacks for your group.
The Citizens Center will serve as the registration and information center. Trash bags, leaf bags and refreshments will be available all day. Volunteers can organize their own neighborhood or park clean up or can join in another identified cleanup site. All of the cleanup locations are on city property, which includes roadsides. Trash should be put into plastic trash bags. Leaves and other yard waste should be put into leaf bags, branches should be stacked in piles, and sand should be swept into piles and left on the street for pick up.
Register online at www.haverhillrec.com under "Register," "Programs or Activities," then "Select Activity" and "Earth Day Clean Up." From there choose your site. If you don't see a site on the list that you want to clean, contact Ben Delaware at bdelaware@cityofhaverhill.com, call 978-374-2388 and press 4 or email Dave LaBrode at ickylabrode@verizon.net.
Register online by April 22 and be entered into a free raffle to win one of two children's bikes donated by Riverside Cycle.
Drawn to the Music brings together live music and art
SALEM, N.H. — Children from across New Hampshire will share their music-inspired artwork in collaboration with the New Hampshire Philharmonic Orchestra Saturday, April 9, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, April 10, at 2 p.m. in the Seifert Performing Arts Center. Over 650 illustrations will be displayed while the orchestra performs classical pieces including “The Firebird” by Stravinsky, “Night on Bald Mountain” by Mussorgsky, and “Mother Goose” by Ravel.
Some budding artists have waited two long years to see their work presented. Artwork from the Nashua School District will be displayed on Saturday, while the Sunday concert will be devoted to schools in Salem, Goffstown, Hooksett, Atkinson, Plaistow, Merrimack, Newington, Portsmouth, Farmington, and Conway.
To purchase in-person or live stream tickets visit https://nhpo.booktix.com. The box office will be closed before each concert until further notice. Tickets for in-person concerts must be purchased online in advance. You must purchase a live stream ticket in order to receive a unique URL link that will be emailed to you after purchase.
Donations are greatly appreciated but will not generate a live stream link or in-person ticket to any concert. To learn more about the orchestra, visit www.NHPhil.org.
Learn how to start or grow your small business
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Small Business Coalition is offering a free in-person learning opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting or growing their own business.
The event, title "Quieres Empezar y Hacer Crecer Tu Negocio en Lawrence? (Do You Want to Start or Grow Your Business in Lawrence?)," will take place April 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Northern Essex Community College, 45 Franklin St. The public is invited.
The program, presented in English and in Spanish, will include two panel discussions. The first, made up of successful local business owners and entrepreneurs, will focus on how to start a business. Members of the second panel will discuss the resources available to small businesses. Representatives from EparaTodos/EforAll, The Lawrence Partnership, the city of Lawrence, Mill Cities Community Investments, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Federacion Hispana De Commerciantes are participating.
Moderator is Andres Silva, executive director of EparaTodos/EforAll, a nonprofit that accelerates social and economic impact through inclusive entrepreneurship and programming that provides support and tools for Spanish speakers to start and grow businesses in the Merrimack Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.