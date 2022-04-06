Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 7

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library

For information, call 978-373-1586 ext. 626

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)

10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Toddler Story Time (ages 18 months – 3)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732

HAVERHILL: Northpoint Experience Spring 2022 (April 7-15)

2 p.m., Northpoint Bible College, 320 Main Street

Details: 978-478-3489 / enrollment@northpoint.edu

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Write Your Own Obituary (Zoom)

3:30-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: What Is Your Child’s Sensory Profile?

6-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ANDOVER: No-Till Gardening (Zoom)

7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

No registration required. Info: Alison Cochrane at 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org

METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group

7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen

Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext.10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Exploring Antisemitism 

Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301

7:15 p.m., Via Zoom 

Register: 978-474-0540 / amy@BethIsraelMV.org

FRIDAY, APRIL 8

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Grocery Shopping: 9:30 a.m., 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

ANDOVER: School Committee Informal Forum

9:30-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday Program (ages 6-11)

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library

No registration needed.

PLAISTOW: Busy Bears (Ages 3-6)

10-11 a.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

PLAISTOW: Get Crafty with Nancy

10:30-11:30 a.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street, Plaistow

Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (ages 3+)

1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street, Groveland

Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732

PLAISTOW: Adult Movie Event/Panel Discussion

1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

For details: 603-382-6511 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg

1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads with Chris Golden

2-4 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library

For details, call 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: www.mhl.org

ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club

3:30-4:15 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Virtual Anime Club (grades 6-12)

3:30-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night

5 p.m., The Elks Club, 24 Summer Street

Tickets: www.pentucketkiwanis.org

ANDOVER: 'The Lightning Thief' 

7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, 50 Bartlet Street

Tickets: $10 

Info: Elizabeth.Kennedy@andoverma.us / 978-247-9815

LAWRENCE: The Valley Patriot Anniversary BASH

7 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Street

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com

HAVERHILL: Pentucket Players, Inc., presents “A Little Night Music”

7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street

Tickets: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-little-night-music/200022083394943

