Editor's note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library
For information, call 978-373-1586 ext. 626
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)
10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Toddler Story Time (ages 18 months – 3)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732
HAVERHILL: Northpoint Experience Spring 2022 (April 7-15)
2 p.m., Northpoint Bible College, 320 Main Street
Details: 978-478-3489 / enrollment@northpoint.edu
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons (Teens)
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Write Your Own Obituary (Zoom)
3:30-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: What Is Your Child’s Sensory Profile?
6-7 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ANDOVER: No-Till Gardening (Zoom)
7-8:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
No registration required. Info: Alison Cochrane at 978-686-4080 ext. 35 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen
Info: Krista at 978-686-4080 ext.10 / kmcleod@nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Exploring Antisemitism
Congregation Beth Israel, 6 Dundee Park, Suite 301
7:15 p.m., Via Zoom
Register: 978-474-0540 / amy@BethIsraelMV.org
FRIDAY, APRIL 8
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Grocery Shopping: 9:30 a.m., 45’s Card Club: 9:30 a.m., Cuddles: 9:30 a.m., Bone Builders: 10 a.m., Friday Bridge Players: 1 p.m., Fun Friday Games: 1 p.m.
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
ANDOVER: School Committee Informal Forum
9:30-11 a.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Surprise Saturday Program (ages 6-11)
10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Haverhill Public Library
No registration needed.
PLAISTOW: Busy Bears (Ages 3-6)
10-11 a.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
PLAISTOW: Get Crafty with Nancy
10:30-11:30 a.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street, Plaistow
Info: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Preschool Story Time (ages 3+)
1-2 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street, Groveland
Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732
PLAISTOW: Adult Movie Event/Panel Discussion
1-3 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
For details: 603-382-6511 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
ATKINSON: Let’s Play Mah Jongg
1-4:30 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue, Atkinson
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Reads with Chris Golden
2-4 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library
For details, call 978-373-1586 / smoser@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. (Teens)
3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: www.mhl.org
ATKINSON: Kindergarten Club
3:30-4:15 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Virtual Anime Club (grades 6-12)
3:30-4:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Kiwanis Trivia Night
5 p.m., The Elks Club, 24 Summer Street
Tickets: www.pentucketkiwanis.org
ANDOVER: 'The Lightning Thief'
7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium, 50 Bartlet Street
Tickets: $10
Info: Elizabeth.Kennedy@andoverma.us / 978-247-9815
LAWRENCE: The Valley Patriot Anniversary BASH
7 p.m., Firefighters Relief IN, 1 Market Street
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
HAVERHILL: Pentucket Players, Inc., presents “A Little Night Music”
7:30 p.m., Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer Street
Tickets: https://allevents.in/haverhill/a-little-night-music/200022083394943
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.