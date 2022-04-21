Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.

THURSDAY, APRIL 21

NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9-11:45 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10-11 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1-3 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street

Details: www.northandoverma.gov

HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)

10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium Haverhill Public Library

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

ATKINSON: Community Knitters

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

MERRIMAC: Reading with Dice (Grades 1-6)

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street

To register: www.merrimaclibrary.org

ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)

10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

GROVELAND: Toddler Story Time (Ages 0-18 months)

11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732

ANDOVER: Andover Seed Library: A Native Transformation (Virtual)

12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Basic Cookie Decorating for Teens

1-2:30 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library

Registration required: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Felt Initial Pillows (Ages 7-12)

2 p.m., outside, Haverhill Public Library

Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org

HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)

2-4 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library

Please register: 978-373-1586 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens

3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: www.mhl.org

PLAISTOW: Japanese Paper Cranes (Ages 5-10)

3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street

Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com

SANDOWN: Dog Man Book Club

4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street

Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us

ATKINSON: Japanese American Incarceration (Virtual)

6-7 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue

Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com

HAVERHILL: Community Forum: Southie Then and Now-A Neighborhood Transformed

6-7:30 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library

ANDOVER: All About Chrysanthemums

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Forever Young-ish Book Group

7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: Alison or Sarah at 978-686-4080 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org

