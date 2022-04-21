Editor’s note: If you have a listing you would like included in our calendar, email eblaisdell@northofboston.com.
THURSDAY, APRIL 21
NORTH ANDOVER: Senior Programs: Woodcarving: 9-11:45 a.m., Zumba Gold: 10-11 a.m., Gentle Movement: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Card Games – Canasta: 1-3 p.m., Mahjong: 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Location: Senior Center, 120 R Main Street
Details: www.northandoverma.gov
HAVERHILL: Pre-K Storytimers (ages 3-5)
10-10:45 a.m., Auditorium Haverhill Public Library
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
ATKINSON: Community Knitters
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
MERRIMAC: Reading with Dice (Grades 1-6)
10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Merrimac Public Library, 86 West Main Street
To register: www.merrimaclibrary.org
ATKINSON: Sensory Storytime (Ages 2-3)
10:30-11 a.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
GROVELAND: Toddler Story Time (Ages 0-18 months)
11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Must register: www.langleyadamslib.org / 978-372-1732
ANDOVER: Andover Seed Library: A Native Transformation (Virtual)
12-1 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Basic Cookie Decorating for Teens
1-2:30 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library
Registration required: 978-373-1586, ext. 650 / rgagnon@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Felt Initial Pillows (Ages 7-12)
2 p.m., outside, Haverhill Public Library
Registration required: 978-373-1586 ext. 626 / kids@haverhillpl.org
HAVERHILL: Kids Card Corner (Ages 6+)
2-4 p.m., Milhendler Room, Haverhill Public Library
Please register: 978-373-1586 / jnichols@haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Dungeons and Dragons for Teens
3:30-4:45 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: www.mhl.org
PLAISTOW: Japanese Paper Cranes (Ages 5-10)
3:30-4 p.m., Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main Street
Details: 603-382-6011 / www.plaistowlibrary.com
SANDOWN: Dog Man Book Club
4-5 p.m., Sandown Public Library, 305 Main Street
Info: 603-887-3428 / www.sandownlibrary.us
ATKINSON: Japanese American Incarceration (Virtual)
6-7 p.m., Kimball Public Library, 5 Academy Avenue
Must register: 603-362-5234 / www.kimballlibrary.com
HAVERHILL: Community Forum: Southie Then and Now-A Neighborhood Transformed
6-7:30 p.m., Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library
ANDOVER: All About Chrysanthemums
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Forever Young-ish Book Group
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: Alison or Sarah at 978-686-4080 / acochrane@nevinslibrary.org
