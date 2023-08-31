Cornhole tourney set for East Hampstead
EAST HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Civic Club will hold its 3rd annual cornhole tournament on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Pasta Loft, 220 East Main St.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The format is group play, round robin to set seeding for the knock-out round. All players are guaranteed a minimum of four games.
The cost is $50 per person and limited to 32 players. All proceeds benefit the Civic Club’s scholarship fund.
The registration deadline is Sunday, Sept. 17. To register, visit hampsteadcivicclub.org/corn-hole-tournament. Spectators are welcome. Enjoy great food, good friends, and fun for this great cause.
For more information, contact Ken Fure at kgfure38@gmail.com.
Tai Chi class in Atkinson
ATKINSON — A fall Tai Chi class will be offered for ten weeks on Tuesdays, Sept. 19 through Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Atkinson Community Center, 4 Main St.
Over the ten week class, participants will do warm-ups, supplemental exercises for Tai Chi and learn the form.
The class will be taught by Sifu Michael Keyes and assisted by instructor Hannah Toabe Keyes. Keyes has over 44 years experience in training martial arts and 24 years experience teaching martial arts and health and wellness programs.
Wear loose-fitting clothing and comfortable shoes. This class is appropriate for beginners and can be done both seated and standing.
To register, contact Noriko Yoshida Travers at 603-362-1098, email commrec@atkinson-nh.gov or visit atkinson.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
Town-wide yard sale Sept. 16
PLAISTOW — Plaistow Recreation will hold their annual fall town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The yard sale will occur rain or shine.
Printed maps will be available at the Plaistow Public Library beginning Sept. 14. Electronic maps will be shared on plaistow.com/recreation.
For more information, contact Jenn at the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200 ext.204 or recreation@plaistow.com.
Create a fall centerpiece
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will host Heidi Corson of Down to Earth Garden Shop in Kingston as she demonstrates how to create autumn-themed centerpieces on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the Edward C. Garvey Recreation Facility, 25 Pheasant Run Drive.
The program is free and open to the public.
The Sandown Garden Club is a volunteer, non-profit organization which meets on most first Mondays of the month from March to November. New members are always welcome. For more information on membership and upcoming events, visit sandowngardenclub.org.
Celebrate summer with apple pie
PLAISTOW — Elder Affairs will celebrate the end of the summer with an apple pie social on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Nelson Room at the Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St.
Guests will be served a slice, a scoop of ice cream and coffee. There will also be games and prizes.
Plaistow residents can register until Tuesday, Sept. 5 for the event. After that date, registration is open to non-residents.
The final deadline for registration is Monday, Sept. 11. Space is limited to 30 people.
Register with Jenn in the Recreation Office at 603-382-5200, ext. 9 or email recreation@plaistow.com.
