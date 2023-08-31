HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will host a talk titled "The Science of Addiction and its Effect on the Developing Brain" on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the C-Building, Lecture Hall A, 100 Elliott St. The public is invited.
This event is perfect for recovery coaches, parents, and others who are interested in understanding the science behind addiction and its effects.
Dr. Sunny Kung, medical director at the Merrimack Valley Bridge Clinic at Mass General Brigham Community Physicians and a board certified internist specializing in addictions, anti-racism and social justice, will discuss a variety of topics including: The role the brain plays in addictive behaviors; how does addiction work in the developing brain; what does it mean to call addiction a brain disorder and how does addiction hijack the brain.
This informative hour long presentation will begin the conversation around understanding the behavior of addiction and how it can be prevented and concluded with a question and answer session.
Register online at tinyurl.com/ycxnnbft.
Library to host retirement planning talk
HAVERHILL — Steve Pessotti, a local retirement planner and guest speaker from The Society for Financial Awareness (SOFA) will present two free educational workshops on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies at the public library on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Pessotti will discuss Estate Planning, Wills vs. Trusts and how to avoid Probate; Ancillary Documents and Durable Power of Attorney; HIPPA compliant Medical Power of Attorney, Health Care Proxy and Pour-over Will; Life Estates and protecting real estate from Nursing Home liens; Nursing Home/Medicaid Rules, the five year look back and asset limitations for single and married taxpayers; Creating lifetime income streams; Preserving and protecting assets against risk; Lump sum vs. pension income payouts and distributions, and Social Security and major changes.
This program is free and does not promote any specific financial products.
Register by calling the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or visit online at haverhillpl.org and click on upcoming events calendar.
Art exhibition in progress
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective, on view in the Hills Gallery now through to Sept. 19. This exhibition showcases paintings and sculptures made by Emmerling throughout the course of his life. Many of the works are for sale and quite a few that haven’t been exhibited before are on display. A free, public reception will be held on Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the life and art of the late Ron Emmerling.
The 22nd Annual Art Auction & Party runs concurrently alongside Ron Emmerling: A Retrospective, on view in the Sargent, Hartson, and Mini Galleries.
The galleries are free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday fro om 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday, Sept. 3, and on Mondays. The ground-floor Hills Gallery has an accessible entrance. More information, as well as an online gallery is available at newburyportart.org.
Call for plein air artists
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace invites plein air artists to paint on the historic property at 305 Whittier Road on Sept. 23. This event is part of the annual National Heritage Area Trails & Sails Weekend.
Join artist friends Ana Smyth, Maria Nemchuk, Tina Rawson, Mark Reusch and others along with members of the Greater Haverhill Arts Association.
The Whittier museum will be open for house tours and visits from Friday, Sept. 22, to Sunday, Sept. 24.
For more information, contact Jimmy Carbone at foodkarma@gmail.com.
