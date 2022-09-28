With the start of another season of high school sports, twelve Lawrence High School athletes who played on the championship football and baseball teams during the 1961 and 1962 seasons, along with basketball and track athletes, gathered for a reunion on Thursday, Aug. 25.
Over bacon and eggs and plenty of hugs at Dominic's, The Lawrence Airport's Diner in North Andover, the athletes viewed old photos and shared memorable stories how the Lancers dominated the sports scene during that era.
