FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival

Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children’s activities, and more!

5 p.m. — 1 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street

Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: Sundaes on Friday

Put your own ice cream together while you learn all that the library has to offer. Everything will be supplied.

10:30 a.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Grand Opening Celebration

Join Mayor Neil Perry and Methuen officials, state elected officials and the MV Chamber at a new business opening ribbon cutting at Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, a new candy store and antiques. The event will feature live music from the 50s retro rock and nostalgic band, The Gemstones.

1 p.m., Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary, 246 Broadway

Info: 978-686-0900 / www.merrimackvalleychamber.com

ANDOVER: Super Smash Bros. for Tweens and Teens (Grades 4-8)

Play Super Smash Bros on their Nintendo Switch!

3-4:30 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NEWBURYPORT: Open Mic

Held on the 1st Friday of the month

7 p.m., The People’s Cafe, 64 Purchase Street

Info: 978-834-0367 / www.imaginestudios.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978 872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

NORTH ANDOVER: First Saturdays at the Parson Barnard House

Come peruse the preserved interior of this early American house and get a feel for what it was like for some of the early settlers to the area.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., The Parson Barnard House, 179 Osgood Street

Cost: Free; donations appreciated

Info: 978-686-4035

LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival

Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children’s activities, and more!

5 p.m. — 2 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street

Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival

SALISBURY: Country Beach Jam & Fireworks

Come enjoy a free concert featuring No Shoes Nation Band, a tribute to Kenny Chesney with Gavin Marengi!

Concert from 6-10 p.m., Fireworks at 10:15 p.m., Salisbury Beach Oceanfront Stage

Info: www.mysalisburybeach.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

LAWRENCE: 51st Annual Lebanese Mahrajan Festival

Homemade Lebanese food and pastries, hookah, raffles, arts and crafts, folkloric dance and belly dancing, free cooking and belly dancing classes, children’s activities, and more!

5 p.m. — 2 a.m., St. Anthony Maronite Church, 145 Amesbury Street

Info: 978-685-7233 / www.stanthonylawrence.org/annual-mahrajan-festival

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 4 Labor Day

LAWRENCE: Bread and Roses Heritage Festival

A festival honoring Lawrence’s multi-cultural toots and rich labor history, commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike. Come celebrate at this free and family-friendly event!

11:30 a.m. — 6 p.m., Lawrence Campagnone Common, 200 Common Street

Info: www.breadandrosesheritage.org

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

HAVERHILL: Classic Westerns

Come watch “The Wild Bunch” (1969) starring William Holden and Ernest Borgnine. Rated R for violence.

10 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Johnson Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Mah Jongg

Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month

Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don’t worry! This is a friendly game, and we’ll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.

1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)

Attendees must live in Massachusetts. There are no age restrictions. The fee for the 8-week session is $250 which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.

Tuesdays, 8 weeks, September 5 – October 24 OR

Wednesdays, 8 weeks, September 6 – October 25

1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street

Cost: $250

Register for link: Karen Sullivan, MSW, LICSW, Clinical Hoarding Specialist at 978-624-2257 or ksullivan@agespan.org

LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night

The Batman movie marathon continues with “Batman Begins”.

2:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Buttons for Back to School

Decorate your backpack or jacket with a bespoke button!

3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting

Tuesdays

3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com

METHUEN: Painting Your Journey (6-week series)

September 5, 12, 19 & October 3, 10 and 17

Art instructor Lisa Buglione will present this 6-week art therapy painting program for patrons currently receiving breast cancer treatment. Create still life and landscape watercolors using the individual skills, techniques, and experience you have. Materials will be provided. Artwork will be on display in the Library during the end of October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

4:30-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)

Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month

5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street

Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org

Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday

9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch

Held on the 1st Wednesday of every month

Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon! Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area.

12-1 p.m., UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St, 3rd Floor

Cost: Free for Members, $10 for non-members

Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com

LAWRENCE: De-Clutterer’s Group (Virtual)

Attendees must live in Massachusetts. There are no age restrictions. The fee for the 8-week session is $250 which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.

Tuesdays, 8 weeks, September 5 – October 24 OR

Wednesdays, 8 weeks, September 6 – October 25

1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street

Cost: $250

Register for link: Karen Sullivan, MSW, LICSW, Clinical Hoarding Specialist at 978-624-2257 or ksullivan@agespan.org

DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market

Wednesdays, June 7 – September 27

This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.

3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway

Info: www.derryhomegrown.org

LAWRENCE: YA Writer’s Circle

The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!

3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)

Wednesdays

Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community!

6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street

Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help

Wednesdays

Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.

6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

HAVERHILL: Knitting Group

Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts.

6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club

Meets every other Wednesday

All competition levels are welcome.

6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Fermented Hot Sauce & Mash Workshop

Learn the principles of fermentation via a demonstration of how to make a lactofermented hot sauce and hot pepper mash.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club

Come discuss the cookbook “The Complete Salad Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month’s book.

7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street

Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org

