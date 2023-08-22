TUESDAY, AUGUST 22
HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers
“A Summer Place” (1959) starring Sandra Dee and Troy Donohue.
10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Movie Sing-Along (All ages)
12-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.orgwww.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Effective Communication Strategies
An educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.
1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Teen Room invites you to see the original Batman starring Michael Keaton.
2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Bike Repair & Maintenance for Beginners
Come learn all about simple bike repair and maintenance from the Bradford Bike Guy. If you bring your bike with you, the Bike Guy will then be available until 8 p.m. for a Simple Bike Repairs Clinic.
Presentation from 5-6 p.m. and Simple Bike Repairs Clinic from 6-8 p.m.
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Evening with FBI Special Agent (Virtual)
Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Evolution of 19th Century Baseball
Learn about the changes in the game, rules, and equipment of baseball throughout the 19th century.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career”, this networking group program is perfect for you.
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
ANDOVER: Pop-Up Puzzle Sale
Stop by for great deals on jigsaw puzzles and games during this one-day event!
10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
LAWRENCE: ‘Bring Your Own Lunch’ program
Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist.
12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street
Cost: Free and open to the public
Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.
Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655
ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group
Come discuss all the ways to support one’s physical well-being through healthy eating. New members welcome.
1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Barbie Party (Teens)
Calling all Barbies and Kens. Celebrate the hit movie with this fun party. There will be crafts, a photo booth, music and snacks.
2-3:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
ANDOVER: Free Concert
Come listen to Alice & The Grave Diggers!
6-8 p.m., at the park at the corner of Bartlett and Chestnut Street
Weather updates: www.andoverrec.com
SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series
Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23
The final concert in the series — West Church Praise Team, The Choral Majority Gospel Choir. Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.
6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach
Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking
In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.
Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org
ANDOVER: Hospice Care and Services (Virtual)
Join for an in-depth discussion about hospice care.
7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
METHUEN: Organ Concert
Garrett Martin of Buffalo, New York, will play works by Handel, Dupre, Saint-Saens, Bach, Sabin, Bennett, Ayers, Arlen and Stewart.
7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway
Cost: $15 for adults, $10 students with ID, $5 for children
Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 24
GROVELAND: Ping Pong and Cornhole for Seniors
Free and open to residents and members of surrounding communities.
10 a.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street
Info: www.grovelandma.com
HAVERHILL: Preschool Storytimes at Whittier’s Birthplace
Thursdays, through August 24
Preschoolers and a caregiver are invited to drop in for story readings and crafts.
10-11 a.m., John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace , 35 Whittier Road
Cost: No charge / Supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council
ANDOVER: August Birthday Social
The entree will be roast pork. Music will be provided by Michael Driscoll. All are welcome.
12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court
Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com
HAVERHILL: Northern Essex Information Session
Meet Brianna Cataldo, the recruitment counselor from Northern Essex Community College to learn all about NECC and the different programs they offer! This session is open to high school students and adults.
4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Sci-Fri Movie Night
Snacks and drinks will be provided.
4:30-6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Cultural Treasures Tours at Twilight
Visit 8 historic sites around the city!
5-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace, Winnekenni Castle
Cost: $25, kids age 17 and under are free
Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/haverhill-cultural-treasures-tours-at-twilight-tickets
METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night
Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.
5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series
Don’t miss this performance by Yoke Shire. Free and open to the public.
6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street
Info: www.downtown-andover.com
LAWRENCE: Yoga with Loida (Adults)
6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: The How-Tos of Recycling
Not sure what you are allowed to put into your recycle bin? Are there things that you are not putting in but should?
Joe Cosgrove, Environmental Planner for the City of Methuen, will discuss these questions as well as what happens to all the recycling and how it benefits the community.
6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament
Tee It Up for Community Action!
Registration starts at 7 a.m. Tournament begins at 8 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road
Cost: Golfers $150 each, Lunch only option at 1 p.m. $55.00; Can’t attend? make a donation of $25.
Info: www.communityactioninc.org
METHUEN: Farmers Market
Fridays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Senior Luau Luncheon
Haverhill Council on Aging welcomes you to come enjoy lunch and a performance by local entertainer and Elvis impersonator, Rick Anthony.
12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street
Cost: $10 per person
Info: 978-374-2390
METHUEN: Craft Club: Paper Bag Ninjas (Ages 5-9)
All materials provided.
1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Painting with Tianisha
Come be inspired by Woman’s Equality Month!
3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Summer Nights Music Series
Don’t miss this performance by the Shadow Band. There will be food trucks and participation by local merchants. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
6-9 p.m., Riverwalk Park, Osgood Street
METHUEN: Open for Bocce
Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.
6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street
Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185
Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market
(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)
Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)
Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket
ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market
Saturdays, June 17 – October 14
Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street
Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Saturdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Weekend Family Storytime
All family members are welcome.
11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org
SALISBURY: Riverfest Music Festival
The popular dance funk band Ripe will headline with performances by Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo joining the lineup
12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Broadway Boardwalk
The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road) will be serviced by 3 free shuttle school buses; buses leave every fifteen minutes from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for MA residents and $40 per day for non-MA residents.
Info: www.theriverboston.com
NORTH ANDOVER: Meditation in the Gardens
Enjoy a powerful and relaxing experience at this group meditation and a walk through the gardens.
7-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road
Cost: $12 for Members, $20 for Non-members
Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/88071
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market
Sundays
June 18 – October 1
10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets
30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!
Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org
Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org
HAVERHILL: Armenian Picnic
Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Also a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air conditioned hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given.
12-5 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road
Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org
NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes
Sundays
Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.
5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street
Cost: $15/class
Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.