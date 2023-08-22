TUESDAY, AUGUST 22

HAVERHILL: Classic Summer Scorchers

“A Summer Place” (1959) starring Sandra Dee and Troy Donohue.

10 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Info: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

METHUEN: Movie Sing-Along (All ages)

12-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.orgwww.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Effective Communication Strategies

An educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association.

1:30-3 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Registration requested: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night

The Teen Room invites you to see the original Batman starring Michael Keaton.

2:30-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Bike Repair & Maintenance for Beginners

Come learn all about simple bike repair and maintenance from the Bradford Bike Guy. If you bring your bike with you, the Bike Guy will then be available until 8 p.m. for a Simple Bike Repairs Clinic.

Presentation from 5-6 p.m. and Simple Bike Repairs Clinic from 6-8 p.m.

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

ANDOVER: Evening with FBI Special Agent (Virtual)

Join Special Agent Julia Cowley for a look inside the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Evolution of 19th Century Baseball

Learn about the changes in the game, rules, and equipment of baseball throughout the 19th century.

7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)

If you are unemployed and actively looking, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “Encore Career”, this networking group program is perfect for you.

Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month

9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

ANDOVER: Pop-Up Puzzle Sale

Stop by for great deals on jigsaw puzzles and games during this one-day event!

10 a.m. — 6 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Wednesdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

LAWRENCE: ‘Bring Your Own Lunch’ program

Department of Conservation and Recreation History 101 by Sean Fisher, DCR archivist.

12-1 p.m., Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson Street at Canal Street

Cost: Free and open to the public

Cold water and snacks are provided and free parking is available in a visitor lot on Mill Street behind Lawrence Heritage.

Info: Rich Padova: 978-794-1655

ANDOVER: Healthy Eating Discussion Group

Come discuss all the ways to support one’s physical well-being through healthy eating. New members welcome.

1 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Barbie Party (Teens)

Calling all Barbies and Kens. Celebrate the hit movie with this fun party. There will be crafts, a photo booth, music and snacks.

2-3:30 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

ANDOVER: Free Concert

Come listen to Alice & The Grave Diggers!

6-8 p.m., at the park at the corner of Bartlett and Chestnut Street

Weather updates: www.andoverrec.com

SALISBURY: Christian Concert Series

Wednesdays, June 28 – August 23

The final concert in the series — West Church Praise Team, The Choral Majority Gospel Choir. Arrive early and enjoy a great family atmosphere. Plenty of food stands, restaurants, arcades, gift stores, the Oceanfront Boardwalk, plus the new carousel pavilion, and more! Bring beach/lounge chairs to enjoy the concert, as seating is limited. Free admission.

6:45-9 p.m., Salisbury Beach

Cost: $5 for parking at Broadway Parking

In the event of rain, concerts will be held at the Surfside Cafe.

Info: www.ChristianFilmProductions.org

ANDOVER: Hospice Care and Services (Virtual)

Join for an in-depth discussion about hospice care.

7-8 p.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street

Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org

METHUEN: Organ Concert

Garrett Martin of Buffalo, New York, will play works by Handel, Dupre, Saint-Saens, Bach, Sabin, Bennett, Ayers, Arlen and Stewart.

7:30 p.m., Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway

Cost: $15 for adults, $10 students with ID, $5 for children

Info: 978-685-0693 / www.mmmh.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 24

GROVELAND: Ping Pong and Cornhole for Seniors

Free and open to residents and members of surrounding communities.

10 a.m., Town Hall, 183 Main Street

Info: www.grovelandma.com

HAVERHILL: Preschool Storytimes at Whittier’s Birthplace

Thursdays, through August 24

Preschoolers and a caregiver are invited to drop in for story readings and crafts.

10-11 a.m., John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace , 35 Whittier Road

Cost: No charge / Supported by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council and Mass Cultural Council

ANDOVER: August Birthday Social

The entree will be roast pork. Music will be provided by Michael Driscoll. All are welcome.

12 p.m., The Robb Center, 30 Whittier Court

Info: 978-623-8320 / www.myactivecenter.com

HAVERHILL: Northern Essex Information Session

Meet Brianna Cataldo, the recruitment counselor from Northern Essex Community College to learn all about NECC and the different programs they offer! This session is open to high school students and adults.

4-5 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

LAWRENCE: Sci-Fri Movie Night

Snacks and drinks will be provided.

4:30-6 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Cultural Treasures Tours at Twilight

Visit 8 historic sites around the city!

5-8 p.m., Buttonwoods Museum, Duston-Dustin Garrison House, Haverhill Firefighting Museum, Museum of Printing, Rocks Village Hand Tub House, Tattersall Farm, Whittier Birthplace, Winnekenni Castle

Cost: $25, kids age 17 and under are free

Tickets: www.eventbrite.com/e/haverhill-cultural-treasures-tours-at-twilight-tickets

METHUEN: Razzle Dazzle Night

Methuen Sons of Italy holds Razzle Dazzle Night with dinner on Thursdays.

5 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

ANDOVER: Downtown Andover Summer Music Series

Don’t miss this performance by Yoke Shire. Free and open to the public.

6-8 p.m., in front of Andover’s Old Town Hall, 20 Main Street

Info: www.downtown-andover.com

LAWRENCE: Yoga with Loida (Adults)

6-7:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Must register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: The How-Tos of Recycling

Not sure what you are allowed to put into your recycle bin? Are there things that you are not putting in but should?

Joe Cosgrove, Environmental Planner for the City of Methuen, will discuss these questions as well as what happens to all the recycling and how it benefits the community.

6:30-7:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

HAVERHILL: Benefit Golf Tournament

Tee It Up for Community Action!

Registration starts at 7 a.m. Tournament begins at 8 a.m., Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road

Cost: Golfers $150 each, Lunch only option at 1 p.m. $55.00; Can’t attend? make a donation of $25.

Info: www.communityactioninc.org

METHUEN: Farmers Market

Fridays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Senior Luau Luncheon

Haverhill Council on Aging welcomes you to come enjoy lunch and a performance by local entertainer and Elvis impersonator, Rick Anthony.

12-2 p.m., Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome Street

Cost: $10 per person

Info: 978-374-2390

METHUEN: Craft Club: Paper Bag Ninjas (Ages 5-9)

All materials provided.

1-2 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway

Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org

LAWRENCE: Painting with Tianisha

Come be inspired by Woman’s Equality Month!

3-4:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street

Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org

METHUEN: Summer Nights Music Series

Don’t miss this performance by the Shadow Band. There will be food trucks and participation by local merchants. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

6-9 p.m., Riverwalk Park, Osgood Street

METHUEN: Open for Bocce

Methuen Sons & Daughters of Italy will continue to be open for Bocce on Fridays (6:30-9:30 p.m.) throughout the summer.

6:30-9:30 p.m., Methuen Sons of Italy, Lodge 902, 459 Merrimack Street

Questions? Dottie: 978-314-0185

Info: 978-688-2258 / www.methuensonsofitalylodge902.com

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

HAVERHILL: Haverhill Farmers Market

(Saturdays, June 24-October 28)

Come shop for fresh fruits, veggies, local wine, bread, and more! There will be food demos, local music and activities for children.

9 a.m. — 1 p.m.,10 Church Street (Bradford Common)

Info: 978-872-7535 / www.facebook.com/haverhillfarmersmarket

ANDOVER: Andover Farmers Market

Saturdays, June 17 – October 14

Connecting local farmers, artisans and the community through the joy of local food. Whether you come for carrots or conversation, it is a place to nourish the body, mind and spirit.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., South Church, 41 Central Street

Info: 978-475-2236 / www.andoverfarmersmarket.com

LAWRENCE: Farmers Market

Saturdays

Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.

10 a.m. — 5 p.m., O’Connell South Common, 65 S. Union Street

info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket

HAVERHILL: Weekend Family Storytime

All family members are welcome.

11 a.m. — 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street

Must register: 978-373-1586 / www.haverhillpl.org

SALISBURY: Riverfest Music Festival

The popular dance funk band Ripe will headline with performances by Ryan Montbleau Band, Air Traffic Controller, and Steve Rondo joining the lineup

12-6 p.m., rain or shine, Broadway Boardwalk

The parking lots at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation (1 State Reservation Road) will be serviced by 3 free shuttle school buses; buses leave every fifteen minutes from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Parking is $14 per day for MA residents and $40 per day for non-MA residents.

Info: www.theriverboston.com

NORTH ANDOVER: Meditation in the Gardens

Enjoy a powerful and relaxing experience at this group meditation and a walk through the gardens.

7-8 p.m., Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens, 153 Chickering Road

Cost: $12 for Members, $20 for Non-members

Register: www.thetrustees.org/event/88071

SUNDAY, AUGUST 27

NORTH ANDOVER: Farmers Market

Sundays

June 18 – October 1

10 a.m. — 1 p.m., First and Main Streets

30+ vendors with all your favorite seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, aromatic coffee, crusty bread, the freshest seafood, amazing local craft vendors, live music, and so much more!

Info: www.northandoverfarmersmarket.org

Questions? Email: info@northandoverfarmersmarket.org

HAVERHILL: Armenian Picnic

Live music is by the Jason Naroian Ensemble. The menu will include lamb shish, losh & chicken kebab, kheyma, a vegetarian plate and beverages. Also a cash bar and cash raffles, all in an air conditioned hall. Bring your lawn chairs for sitting outside. Tours of the new church will be given.

12-5 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road

Info: 978-372-9227 / www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org

NEWBURYPORT: African Drum Classes

Sundays

Classes offer a traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community, on a drop in basis. Drums provided or bring your own.

5:30-6:30 p.m., The Dance Place, Tannery, Water Street

Cost: $15/class

Info: Call or text: 978-509-4821

