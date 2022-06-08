BOSTON — The region's two members of Congress are getting a free pass to the November election after no Democrats stepped up to challenge them.
Tuesday was the deadline to file paperwork with the Secretary of State's office to run for Congress and neither incumbent U.S. Reps. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, or Lori Trahan, D-Westford, fielded any challengers from within their own political party.
Moulton, a former Marine captain, is seeking a fifth term representing the 6th Congressional district, which includes most of Essex County along with eight towns in Middlesex County.
He was first elected to Congress in 2014, after toppling nine-term incumbent Democratic Rep. John Tierney and beating Republican Richard Tisei with 55% of the vote in the general election. He has won re-election three times, sometimes with opposition.
Trahan was first elected to Congress in 2018 to replace outgoing Rep. Niki Tsongas, after squeaking out a narrow primary win against nine other Democrats and beating Republican Rick Green and Independent Mike Moran in the general election. She cruised to another term in 2020 after not fielding challengers.
In a statement, Trahan said representing the 3rd district -- which spans 15 communities stretching along the New Hampshire border, from Winchendon Springs to Haverhill -- has been "the honor of a lifetime." She is touting her work to reel in more federal dollars for the district to rebuild roads and bridges and clean up the Merrimack River, as she campaigns for another term.
"While many politicians go to Washington to deliver for themselves, I’ve remained laser-focused on delivering for every city and town I represent," Trahan said. "I look forward to making the case for why I should be rehired this November to continue that work."
Both lawmakers will need to reach out to new constituents this election cycle following changes to the political maps from a congressional redistricting plan approved by the state Legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker in November.
While Massachusetts didn't see a net change in its representation in Congress, based on the 2020 population count, the boundaries of congressional districts needed to shift to adjust for the state’s 7.4% growth over the past decade.
One of the biggest changes puts Andover -- which has been divided between the 3rd and 6th congressional districts for more than a decade -- now completely under the 6th district represented by Moulton.
Another change involves Billerica, which has been part of the 6th district for the past decade. Under the redistricting changes, one voting precinct in the town was split between the 3rd and 6th districts.
The U.S. Constitution requires states to redraw congressional districts every decade to account for changes in population. Massachusetts lost a congressional district in the 2011 redistricting process after its population declined.
Despite the lack of a primary challenge, Moulton and Trahan will still face opposition in the Nov. 8 general election.
Trahan will face former state Sen. Dean Tran, a Fitchburg Republican, who is hoping to be the first Vietnamese-American to when a congressional office in the state. Tran is also not facing any competition from within his own party.
Mark Tashjian, of Walpole, has filed to run for the 3rd district as a Libertarian candidate.
Moulton will face Robert May, a Peabody Republican who placed second in a five-way race for the Massachusetts House in 2020, in the general election. May also didn't draw any challengers from his own party.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
