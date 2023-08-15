HAVERHILL — Travel back to the '80s and rock out with the Pentucket Players in their upcoming musical production of “The Wedding Singer,” based on the hit Adam Sandler movie. The musical follows the story of New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer and a wannabe rock star, Robbie Hart (played by Dom Pappagallo of Malden), along with the caring, sweet natured waitress, Julia Sullivan (played by Sage Stoakley of Carlisle). Directed by Haverhill’s Olivia Feole and Wilmington’s Alex Skaggs, with Musical Director John Eldridge of Haverhill and choreographer Will Farfard Jr., this production is bursting with talent, comedy, and rock n’ roll.
The ensemble and crew also includes several local residents: Whitney Lischke and Maya Concepcion of Haverhill, Christia Cornelio of Lawrence and Jackie Chianca of Georgetown.
Performances are in the City Hall auditorium on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Join in on the fun by dressing up in your best '80s garb to have the chance to win a prize. For tickets, visit online at tinyurl.com/4fjx22ef.
MVCC networking breakfast Aug. 21
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a networking breakfast at Pica's Deli and Ice Cream, at 18 Ayers Village Road, on Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
The event will include a complimentary continental breakfast and coffee, while providing people the opportunity to connect and network with other businesses. There will be a raffle with business cards.
Registration is available on merrimackvalleychamber.com in the events page.
For more information, call 978-686-0900 or email office@merrimackvalleychamber.com.
Tot Shabbat at Temple Emanuel
ANDOVER — The Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover will hold a free and open to the public Shabbat celebration on at Temple Emanuel, 7 Haggetts Pond Road, Friday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Sept. 8, at 5:30 p.m.
Families with children ages 7 and younger are invited to attend. The Shabbat series will include music. movement and storytelling.
For more information, contact Rachel Lefebvre at rachell@lappinfoundation.org
Tour the Parson Barnard House
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Historical Society is inviting people on a Sept. 23 tour of the Parson Barnard House explore the preservation techniques used by Abbot Lowell Cummings in order to highlight the original construction and interior modifications.
The 18th century house, at 179 Osgood St., was built in 1715. The owners and inhabitants of the house were ministers of the North Parish Church of North Andover.
The tours will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Historical Society suggests wearing insect repellant and sun block for the burial ground.
Giving Garden fundraiser Aug. 24
ANDOVER — The North Andover based Giving Garden, which is coordinated by South Church, will hold a fundraiser at Old Town Hall, 20 Main St, Andover, on Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m.
The garden works to help address food insecurity in the surrounding communities. The farm had more than 400 volunteers this year, half of them kids according to a press release from South Church in Andover.
For more information visit southchurch.com/garden
Restocking Lazarus House food pantry
LAWRENCE — The shelves are bare at the Lazarus House food pantry. So to help restock, board member Courtney O'Connor delivered $700 in groceries along with $6,208 in donations.
When O'Connor first learned of a food shortage at the pantry, she went shopping and collected a variety of food donations through the generosity of others.
Food donations are down at the pantry for a few reasons; school is out, donors travel during the summer and there isn't really a holiday season where fundraisers are going on, she said. In addition, Lazarus House typically receives overstock from the Merrimack Valley Food Bank but their donations are down as well so it is causing a ripple effect throughout the area.
After delivering $700 worth of groceries, O'Connor posted a plea on her social media asking for donations and raised $2,385. A family member who owns T&B Landscaping and Irrigation in Andover came forward with a donation of $3,823. In total, O'Connor was able to present Lazarus House food pantry with a total of $6,208 in funds to help restock their pantry.
"Lazarus House is really important to me as my late father introduced me to Lazarus House many years ago during the Thanksgiving holiday season. It warms my heart to be able to give back to them," O'Connor said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.