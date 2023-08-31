HAVERHILL — The children’s playground and play structure the city installed at the Plug Pond Recreational Area last year has seen much use since then but few problems.
Then came torrential rainstorms in August.
City officials said this was the first time flooding occurred at the site and that it created a large puddle that prevented children from accessing the play area.
City Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette said the play area features swings, climbing apparatus, a spray fountain, and other features, all staged on a wood chip surface.
He said the padded surface was not damaged nor was the play equipment, although the large puddle that formed around it prevented children from entering the site.
“We knew there was a wetland area out back and with all the rain we’ve received this summer, water gathered in the smaller play area built for young children,” Ouellette said. “A second play area we built for older children was not affected by the flooding.”
In a typical summer, he said it is unlikely the area would have experienced the level of water retention that happened last month.
“With the water table being so high and the wetland area holding so much water, it flooded this small area so we installed a second drainage system to alleviate this particular issue,” Ouellette said.
He said the city hired Belko Landscaping of Salem, New Hampshire, to install the drainage system for about $6,000. It is the same company the city hired last summer for site preparation work for the playground, which was funded through the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities (PARC) Grant Program.
