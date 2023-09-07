METHUEN — The Methuen Police Department announced a $900,000 grant will allow collaboration with other Methuen and Lawrence groups to reach at-risk and proven-risk youths.
The department will partner with the city, Lawrence Prospera and Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Inc.
“We are extremely grateful for this grant funding from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which will help us make outreach efforts to intervene in the lives of at-risk youth in a positive way,” said Chief Scott McNamara.
“We look forward to working with Lawrence Prospera and MAN Inc., to reach the youth within our community in an effort to prevent crime and change lives for the better.”
Lawrence Prospera, 34 West St., was founded to develop the educational and leadership potential of inner city youth and young adults in Lawrence.
One of the programs, City C.O.R.E. Lawrence, was one of the five original Massachusetts AmeriCorps programs. Other programs have focused on citizenship education, urban development and forming the alternative youth development center that opened in 2017.
MAN Inc., at 141 Tenney St., is a community development corporation that serves residents in need who live in Methuen’s Arlington neighborhood. Previous activities have included children summer programming, clean up events and cultural activities.
“Those of us at MAN Inc. are excited to join forces with Methuen Police and Lawrence Prospera to reach youth within the community with outreach, mental health services, workforce development and more,” said Linda Soucy, of MAN Inc. “Our extensive experience working with youth in the community will help us to make positive change in the lives of those in the program.”
The grant, which is from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Safe Communities Initiative, will fund the identification of at-risk Methuen residents between 16- to 24-years-old through the Safe Communities Initiative to be referred to Lawrence Prospera’s SISU Center.
The SISU Centered opened in 2018 on Canal Street in Lawrence as a hub for street outreach, case management, workforce development, alternative education programming as well as mental health and social-emotional development resources.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to offer our services to the Methuen community,” said Dan Halloran, program director. “My staff are looking forward to this partnership.”
The concept is Finnish and stands for the philosophy that “what must be done will be done, regardless of what it takes,” according to Lawrence Prospera’s website.
The outreach team works closely with local law enforcement, courts and schools to track high risk youth in the community.
SISU offers young adult support, including education in construction and carpentry. The program has built and sold 10 houses in partnership with the City of Lawrence’s Affordable and First Time Homeowners program.
During the 2023 fiscal year, the SISU Center provided services to 130 young people.
“I am pleased that this grant funding will enable the City and Methuen Police to join forces with Lawrence Prospera and MAN Inc. to proactively intervene in the lives of at-risk youth in our community,” said Mayor Neil Perry.
“This is the kind of proactive police work that helps to prevent crime before it occurs, and I am excited to see where this new programming will lead.”
