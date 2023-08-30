METHUEN — A host of city, state and federal officials gathered Tuesday afternoon to unveil the new administration and early education building within the Methuen School District on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong praised the team effort that made the new school happen.
“All of this wouldn’t be possible without the support of Congress all of the way down to the city,” she said.
The school district acquired ownership of the property in December 2022 and then used $8.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and $2.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding for the new pre-kindergarten school.
“The transformation of 9 Branch St. into a state-of-the-art educational facility is the exact kind of project I had in mind when I was privileged enough to cast my vote for these federal investments,” said Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford. “I often say that there is no better investment we can make in our future than in our students, and that couldn’t be more on display here today.”
The Central Office building moved to the 9 Branch St. location on June 26.
The Branch Street building, which boasts lots of light and open space, is able to house 20 preschool classrooms. During the 2023-24 school year 15 of them will be in use. Kwong said that the additional five rooms will allow for growth within the district over time.
“This is a very exciting time to be part of the Methuen Public Schools. Significant progress has been made,” said Mayor Neil Perry. “We’re going to further the gains in the public schools. This is going to pay immense dividends to youth in Methuen.”
Cubbies and storage units were installed by the school district into classrooms over the summer, but everything else was pretty much already there, according to Kwong.
Prior to the building becoming home to the administration and early education groups, it hosted the CREST Collaborative, which provides private school services for exceptional learning. This led to the building move only needing a “cosmetic facelift.”
Furniture came from previous schools. The preschools were moved from the grammar schools in Methuen.
Classrooms are on the second floor and basement, all with lots of windows. On the first floor, the staff has a working area, family enrollment center, community programming for after-school services, testing areas and other administrative offices.
The cafeteria is also on the first floor.
The Branch Street school also houses the transition program, with pre-vocational and vocational instruction for 18- to 20- year-olds. The program was previously in the high school.
The first day of the 2023-24 school year for first through 12th grade is Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a full day of classes. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students return Wednesday, Sept. 6.
