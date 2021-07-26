The Indianapolis Colts will open training camp this week without head coach Frank Reich.
General manager Chris Ballard announced Monday at Grand Park that Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 but is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.
“I don’t want this to turn out to be a negative in terms of people running away from getting the vaccine because it’s still critical,” Ballard said. “And I think with Frank testing positive and getting COVID and having no symptoms, it shows it works.”
There is no firm timetable for Reich’s return to the team. The earliest date he could come back is Aug. 2, but Ballard emphasized the team will follow all NFL protocols and exercise caution.
The Colts will not name an interim head coach. Several assistant coaches will take on more duties until Reich returns.
“I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start,” Reich said in a statement released by the team. “I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated, and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well, and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”