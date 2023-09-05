TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
HAVERHILL: Classic Westerns
Come watch “The Wild Bunch” (1969) starring William Holden and Ernest Borgnine. Rated R for violence.
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Johnson Auditorium, Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Mah Jongg
Held on the 1st Tuesday of the month
Not sure how to play? Maybe it has been awhile? Don't worry! This is a friendly game, and we'll do out best to match up people with similar skill levels.
1-3 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: De-Clutterer's Group (Virtual)
Attendees must live in Massachusetts. There are no age restrictions. The fee for the 8-week session is $250 which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Tuesdays, 8 weeks, September 5 – October 24 OR
Wednesdays, 8 weeks, September 6 – October 25
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street
Cost: $250
Register for link: Karen Sullivan, MSW, LICSW, Clinical Hoarding Specialist at 978-624-2257 or ksullivan@agespan.org
LAWRENCE: YA Movie Night
The Batman movie marathon continues with “Batman Begins”.
2:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
ANDOVER: Teen Weekly Activity: Buttons for Back to School
Decorate your backpack or jacket with a bespoke button!
3-5 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Info: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
LAWRENCE: Cub Scout Meeting
Tuesdays
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Info: 978-620-3600 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
Questions? 978-620-3603 / crystal.arias@cityoflawrence.com
METHUEN: Painting Your Journey (6-week series)
September 5, 12, 19 & October 3, 10 and 17
Art instructor Lisa Buglione will present this 6-week art therapy painting program for patrons currently receiving breast cancer treatment. Create still life and landscape watercolors using the individual skills, techniques, and experience you have. Materials will be provided. Artwork will be on display in the Library during the end of October – Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
4:30-6 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Must register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
LAWRENCE: Caregivers Caring for those with Memory Loss (Virtual)
Held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month
5:30-7 p.m., via Zoom, Boys & Girls Club, 136 Water Street
Register for link: Email: chession@agespan.org
Info: 978-946-1279 / Email: rortiz@agespan.org
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
ANDOVER: 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group (Virtual)
Meets on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday
9:30-11:30 a.m., via Zoom, Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Register for link: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
HAVERHILL: Wednesday Morning Book Club
10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Farmers Market
Wednesdays
Come and support your local farmers, to get fresh products, and connect with your neighbors.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Campagnone North Common, 155 Haverhill Street
info: 978-974-0770 / www.groundworklawrence.org/farmersmarket
HAVERHILL: Leads Lunch
Held on the 1st Wednesday of every month
Come join local business professionals for a networking luncheon! Grow your professional network and increase lead generation within the Greater Haverhill area.
12-1 p.m., UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St, 3rd Floor
Cost: Free for Members, $10 for non-members
Must register: www.haverhillchamber.com
LAWRENCE: De-Clutterer's Group (Virtual)
Attendees must live in Massachusetts. There are no age restrictions. The fee for the 8-week session is $250 which may be covered in part by your insurance or available grant funding.
Tuesdays, 8 weeks, September 5 – October 24 OR
Wednesdays, 8 weeks, September 6 – October 25
1:30-3:30 p.m., via Zoom, AgeSpan, 280 Merrimack Street
Cost: $250
Register for link: Karen Sullivan, MSW, LICSW, Clinical Hoarding Specialist at 978-624-2257 or ksullivan@agespan.org
DERRY: Derry Homegrown Farm & Artisans Market
Wednesdays, June 7 – September 27
This year’s selection will include fresh seafood, meats, eggs, produce, cheese, artisanal breads, pastries, chocolates, oils, jams, pickles, garlic, ready to eat empanadas, wine, beer, natural soaps and more.
3-7 p.m., 1 West Broadway
Info: www.derryhomegrown.org
LAWRENCE: YA Writer's Circle
The library invites young writers to a weekly writing group to collaborate, learn from each other, start new projects, and meet other writers!
3:30 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
GROVELAND: Chess Club (Ages 7+)
Wednesdays
Players will be placed with those of their ability when possible. Learn and practice this exciting and challenging game with others in the community!
6-7:30 p.m., Langley-Adams Library, 185 Main Street
Register: 978-372-1732 / www.langleyadamslib.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Drop-In Tech Help
Wednesdays
Bring your device, laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. and your questions! All skill levels welcome.
6-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
HAVERHILL: Knitting Group
Calling all knitters! Bring your current project and work on it in the company of other knitting enthusiasts.
6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Info: www.haverhillpl.org
METHUEN: Adult Scrabble Club
Meets every other Wednesday
All competition levels are welcome.
6:30-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
ANDOVER: Fermented Hot Sauce & Mash Workshop
Learn the principles of fermentation via a demonstration of how to make a lactofermented hot sauce and hot pepper mash.
7-8 p.m., Memorial Hall Library, 2 North Main Street
Must register: 978-623-8400 / www.mhl.org
NORTH ANDOVER: Cookbook Club
Come discuss the cookbook "The Complete Salad Cookbook" by America's Test Kitchen. Everyone is encouraged to bring a dish from the book to share and we will eat as we discuss this month's book.
7-8 p.m., Stevens Memorial Library, 345 Main Street
Info: 978-688-9505 / www.stevensmemlib.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
HAVERHILL: Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies
Most people are so busy with the day to day job of living they don't have time to acquire the financial education necessary to secure a wealthy and prosperous future. The SOFA is a 501c3 non- profit, educational speaker's bureau, comprised of various professionals (financial, tax, real estate, mortgage, wellness, and estate planning) to provide overall financial education to various individuals and organizations.
Choose 2-3:30 p.m. OR 6:30-8 p.m., Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main Street
Register: 978-373-1586, ext. 608 / www.haverhillpl.org
LAWRENCE: Teen Success Collage
Start your school year by taking home an image of success. The library invites you to make a collage of what success means for you!
3 p.m., Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence Street
Register: 978-620-3606 / www.lawrencefreelibrary.org
METHUEN: Book Babble (Ages 12-18)
If you’re a fan of books and just can’t stop talking about the last one you read, Book Babble is the group for you.
7-8:30 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Please register: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
METHUEN: Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group
September's Topic Is: A Reader's Round up! Bring the titles of all the great books you've read over the summer and share with everyone!
7-9 p.m., Nevins Library, 305 Broadway
Info: 978-686-4080 / www.nevinslibrary.org
