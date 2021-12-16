Providence (10-1, 0-0) vs. No. 20 UConn (9-2, 0-0)
XL Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Providence and No. 20 UConn meet in the first Big East game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Providence finished with nine wins and 10 losses, while UConn won 11 games and lost six.
SAVVY SENIORS: UConn's R.J. Cole, Tyrese Martin and Isaiah Whaley have combined to account for 38 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.
KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Cole has made or assisted on 41 percent of all UConn field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 19 assists in those games.
PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 14 offensive rebounds. The Huskies are 2-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.
STREAK STATS: UConn has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 88 points while giving up 54.5.
DID YOU KNOW: UConn has attempted the eighth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Huskies have averaged 23.6 free throws per game.
