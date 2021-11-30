Washington State (5-1, 0-0) vs. Arizona State (2-5, 0-0)
Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Washington State and Arizona State meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Washington State finished with seven wins and 12 losses, while Arizona State won seven games and lost 10.
SAVVY SENIORS: Arizona State's Kimani Lawrence, Marreon Jackson and Luther Muhammad have collectively accounted for 43 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 41 percent of all Sun Devils points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Michael Flowers has connected on 35.1 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 65: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.
FLOOR SPACING: Washington State's Tyrell Roberts has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 38.5 percent of them, and is 11 for 30 over his past five games.
DID YOU KNOW: Washington State has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Cougars have averaged 28.2 free throws per game.
