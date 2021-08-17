WESTFIELD – Jacob Eason’s strong preseason debut carried into training camp Tuesday, with the 23-year-old enjoying his sharpest practice yet.
During 11-on-11 drills, Eason connected on nine of his first 10 attempts and finished 12-of-16 overall. T.Y. Hilton was his primary target, catching five passes, but it was the general command of the offense shown by the quarterback that most stood out.
Just as he was in Sunday’s 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers, Eason was confident and decisive in his reads. The ball came out on time, and it was predominantly where it needed to be placed.
“I saw it today in practice,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “That’s one thing that Coach Milanovich – Scott – and I were talking about. It’s like a little bit more confidence. That’s the growth of a young quarterback is to continue to get reps and get that live action, now they’re gonna feel more comfortable and get better moving forward.”
Eason was 15-of-21 for 183 yards against the Panthers in his first live NFL action. He said in the aftermath the picture became clearer for him Sunday. The clutter dropped from his vision, and he was able to play the game faster.
He played with the same energy against his own defense Tuesday.
“I just tried to keep the main thing the main thing, keep my focus small,” Eason said after the game. “I have a job to do, and I’ve got good players around me. My job is to get them the ball, and I just keep it as simple as that. I just take it one play at a time and go that route.”
There is still work to be done, of course.
Eason was sacked three times against Carolina. Part of that is due to the ongoing struggle at left tackle, where no one has been able to stake a claim to the position.
But the quarterback also shoulders some of the blame. Pocket awareness is still part of the improvement plan.
“That is one area that we’re trying to work on with him, and Scott’s doing a great job working it,” Brady said. “We’re stressing it. We’re gonna actually take a look at it with the film today because we haven’t had them back in the building for meetings yet. But that is the one area that we want to just clean up, and a lot of it is he’s getting a little bit too deep in the pocket, and we’re gonna work on that.”
But the good far outweighs the bad at this point.
Eason still is scheduled to play the second half Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings, with Sam Ehlinger – who was ill Tuesday and sat out practice – getting the start.
But the quarterback’s rapid improvement has been evident, and it’s strengthening the Indianapolis Colts’ resolve not to shop for a veteran option outside the organization.
“He really needed to get a game under his belt, but he’s just putting in the work,” Hilton said. “He’s putting in the film. He’s putting in time out on the field, and he’s just showing out. He’s doing great. He’s looking good.”