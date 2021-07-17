It was March 2, 2010 at Salem High's Veterans Memorial Fieldhouse. The Lynn English boys basketball team was playing St. John’s Prep in Div. 1 North semifinals, and the place was packed. Standing room only.
Jay Lawson, the head men's basketball coach at Division 2 Bentley University, was standing alone, incognito, in middle of a huge crowd watching St. John’s Prep win an epic game, 79-78. He wasn’t as caught up in the fanfare as everyone else. In fact, he was a little glum.
It was apparent by then that the best player on the floor, a junior player Lawson coveted and offered the first scholarship to, had officially become too good.
That player was Pat Connaughton, who is currently averaging over 30 minutes of playing time in the NBA Finals with the Milwaukee Bucks. He had 11 points and 9 rebounds on Wednesday, helping the Bucks tie the series at 2-2 with the Phoenix Suns. The two clubs will play Game 5 back in Phoenix Saturday (9 p.m.).
“I had seen Pat the summer before at the big national tournament in Orlando after his sophomore season at the Prep. He was playing for the Middlesex Magic,” recalled Lawson. “But they were in the second division, not with the biggest and best AAU teams. So they were playing the second gymnasium.”
Lawson saw something special in that secondary gymnasium.
“He was like Larry Bird on that team,” said Lawson. “He was a power forward (but) played like a guard. Most of the possessions played through him. He was a strong, 6-foot-4, suburban athletic guy.”
Bentley had a bit of a connection with Connaughton in that Falcons' assistant Kevin Bettencourt of Peabody was close friends with St. John’s Prep assistant Luke Richards.
It’s no surprise Lawson was the first to offer Connaughton. In Division 2, Bentley has been the gold standard under Lawson, who is entering his 30th year as the Falcons head coach, winning nearly two of every three games. The Falcons have had a winning record in 27 of Lawson’s 29 seasons, including 10 NCAA tourney berths, including six Sweet 16s, an Elite 8, and three Final Fours.
Lawson’s initial 'dream' was for the Arlington native to replace 6-foot-5 power forward Brian Tracey, a 1,500-point scorer. “Normally, it takes a few years for a freshman to come in and replace someone like Brian,” he said. “It was obvious Pat could’ve stepped in immediately.”
There were rumblings just after that junior season that other schools in New England were about to follow. Then everything changed in the summer when Connaughton returned to Orlando with his second-tier AAU team.
All of the coaches, including Lawson, went to the secondary gym to watch. Connaughton apparently went on a dunk-fest, showing his athleticism against dozens of high schoolers with Division 1 offers of their own, and more offers came his way.
“That’s what happens. Word gets out about a kid playing great,” said Lawson, "and people start paying attention.”
In this case, that amounted to UCLA, Marquette, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Boston College … and so on.
Sometime after their return to school, Lawson had Bettencourt call Connaughton – “half jokingly,” said Lawson – to have him say Bentley was indeed out.
A decade later, Lawson loves talking about Connaughton, who he said stopped by the gym to work out while he was at Notre Dame and they’d share pleasantries. Connaughton has brought up his first scholarship offer from Bentley several times in interviews, which Lawson appreciates.
“I think initially, people didn’t recognize how good Pat could be,” said Lawson. “We did, to degree we thought he would be very good for our program. I don’t think (kids like Pat ) would slip in today’s world, with so much information and social media being out there.”
Lawson never would have predicted Connaughton being such a key cog on an NBA championship contender, but said there were professional traits there from the beginning.
“Pat's not out of place in the NBA when it comes to strength and verticality and running,” said Lawson. “He’s probably challenged most by that first step from these great athletes. But he’s a confident, intelligent, trustworthy athlete.
“I honestly believe if he tried baseball as his No. 1 sport, he could’ve figured it out at the major league level.”
Ironically, Connaughton’s dad owns a construction business, Connaughton Construction, which is less than a mile away from the Bentley gymnasium.
“I do know one thing,” said Lawson. “It would’ve been a closer ride to us than it was for the Prep.”