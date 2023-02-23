It was a very good week for boys hurdler, Josh Mooney (Stonington, Pawcatuck, CT) who tied the all-time New England record in the 55m hurdles with a sparkling 7.26 effort at the Connecticut State Open Championships.
He matched the 18-year-old record of Myles Bradley (Free Academy, Norwich, CT) set in 2005. Those Connecticut boys certainly know how to get over the hurdles.
At 300m, Alex Landry (Acton-Boxborough, Acton, MA) sped 34.44 over the lap and a half to take control of the lead in that event. Also Corbin Flewelling (Old Town, MA) pushed his New England leading triple jump mark up to 45-01 ½.
Over on the girls side Grace Hanafin (Burlington, Mass.) took the New England lead in the long jump with a leap of 19-01 ½.
Lisa Raye (West Warwick, RI) scooted a New England best of 7.10 at 55m while Moses Brown (Providence, RI) became the first team to dip under four minutes in the 4x400m relay, posting a clocking of 3:59.84.
