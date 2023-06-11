James DiBenedetto. Albert Boutin. Joseph Arsenault.
Those are the names of three retired Lawrence firefighters who passed away in the past year.
Their names are being read aloud Sunday morning outside the Lawrence Fire Department headquarters in observance of annual Firefighters Memorial Sunday.
“Thank God. We only lost three in the past year,” noted Firefighter Ron Lavallee, who every year tries to get the word out about the Memorial Mass.
Similar services will be held throughout the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire to remember firefighters who have passed, and bless the firefighters of the present.
In Lawrence, just under a mile away from the central station, an effort to “Never Forget” fallen firefighters also continues.
Outside the Ladder 4 firehouse at 71 South Broadway there’s a blank cement wall that held a colorful mural memorializing 9/11 for more than 20 years.
The mural was taken down temporarily last summer so it could be repainted and restored after years of wear and tear in the elements.
Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn, a 35-year veteran, is the unofficial gatekeeper of the mural. Retired for three years now, Flynn is still overseeing the mural’s care and protection.
When it was taken down, the mural was temporarily turned over to Alex Brien, an artist and muralist with the Lawrence nonprofit, Elevated Thought.
The mural has been the backdrop for 9/11 ceremonies in the past. The hope is it’s ready again for 9/11/23 — the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America.
The mural was initially erected in December 2001, just three months after the New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania were targeted.
The mural measures 20-feet long by 8-feet high and memorializes the 343 firefighters who gave their lives at the World Trade Center in New York.
Augustine “Smokey” Garcia, of Smokey’s Signs, was the original artist.
The Worcester Six – six firefighters from that city who were killed in a cold storage warehouse inferno on Dec. 3, 1999 – are also remembered on the mural. Killed were Worcester firefighters Paul Brotherton, Jeremiah Lucey, Joseph McGuirk, Timothy Jackson Sr., Thomas Spencer and James “Jay” Lyons.
During a touch-up in 2014, a Boston Fire Department patch was added to the mural in memory of Lt. Edward Walsh and Michael Kennedy, who were both killed in a March 26, 2014, basement fire on Beacon Street in Boston.
The late Ron Gagnon, a well-respected general contractor, originally paid the $10,000 cost of painting the mural. He died in 2005 and is remembered on the mural as well.
Several thousand dollars have already been spent on the mural restoration. But at least $4,000 more are needed.
Flynn on Friday offered reassurance to those who have noticed the mural’s absence. He’s looking forward to seeing Brien’s enhancements to the piece.
“It’ll be back,” he said. “Trust me.”
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill. You can email her at jharmacinski@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.