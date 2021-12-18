St. Louis Blues (17-8-5, third in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-11-5, fifth in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against St. Louis. Connor currently ranks 10th in the league with 32 points, scoring 18 goals and recording 14 assists.
The Jets are 3-2-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.1 assists per game, led by Blake Wheeler with 0.7.
The Blues are 12-5-4 in Western Conference play. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 0.6.
In their last meeting on Nov. 9, St. Louis won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 18 goals, adding 14 assists and totaling 32 points. Mark Scheifele has five goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Pavel Buchnevich leads the Blues with 11 goals and has 27 points. Ivan Barbashev has six goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.
Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: Blake Wheeler: out (knee).
Blues: Jordan Kyrou: day to day (upper-body).
