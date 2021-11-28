Arizona Coyotes (4-15-2, eighth in the Central) vs. Winnipeg Jets (10-7-4, third in the Central)
Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -268, Coyotes +213; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Kyle Connor and Winnipeg hit the ice against Arizona. Connor currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 24 points, scoring 14 goals and totaling 10 assists.
The Jets are 3-1-2 against division opponents. Winnipeg ranks ninth in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Andrew Copp with 0.5.
The Coyotes are 3-8-0 in conference games. Arizona serves 12.7 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Western Conference. Liam O'Brien leads the team serving 36 total minutes.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Connor leads the Jets with 14 goals, adding 10 assists and collecting 24 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.
Clayton Keller leads the Coyotes with five goals and has 13 points. Shayne Gostisbehere has seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.
Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
INJURIES: Jets: None listed.
Coyotes: Jay Beagle: day to day (lower body), Nick Schmaltz: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.