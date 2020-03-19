Editor, Townsman:
After attending the candidates forum on March 5, it is clear to me that Lauren Conoscenti is the most qualified to serve on our town's School Committee.
She has a strong and unique vision of the community she wants to help foster in our schools — a place of connection, growth and pride for students, parents, teachers and administrators. She also displays a passion to see this vision carried through. As a data scientist at Tufts University, she is an expert in education research, and has a breadth and depth of knowledge about student success factors and outcomes most other towns would envy.
In addressing audience questions at the forum, she showed that she's skilled at knowing how to collect, analyze and communicate data, and to listen to what parents, teachers and the students themselves are saying to inform her opinion. She has taken the time and effort to understand the municipal gears that make our town and schools run, from charters and by-laws to financial negotiations among officials.
Finally, she has a consistent record of being committed to improving our schools as a member of South School's PTO, a frequent attendee and speaker at School Committee meetings, and an involved resident of Andover. I honestly feel like we've hit the jackpot in having such a highly qualified candidate to vote for.
I hope you share my excitement and will vote Lauren Conoscenti onto Andover's School Committee on March 24.
KALMI PATEL
Andover