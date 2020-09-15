Police: Construction company hit gas main on Chestnut Street in Andover, area evacuated

ANDOVER — A school, homes and businesses were evacuated this morning on Chestnut Street in Andover after a construction company hit a gas main two days after the two-year anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas disaster, according to Andover police.
According to Lt. Edward Guy, Revoli Construction was working on a water main outside St. Augustine's School around 11 a.m. when they struck the gas main.
Guy said that no one was injured and the gas main has since been shut off.
Andover police and fire responded to help teachers and students evacuate.
Local businesses and residents also evacuated, but have since returned.
Students and teachers are staying home for the day.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as information is available.