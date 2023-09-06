METHUEN — The city’s first dog park will be part of the Gill Avenue Park renovations in addition a full-sized outdoor basketball court and new benches and lighting, Mayor Neil Perry announced recently.
“The Gill Avenue Park project is a testament to our commitment to creating vibrant spaces that cater to the diverse needs and interests of our community,” Perry said.
Construction was slated to begin Tuesday and it is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 13. It will cost $670,935, according to Stephen Angelo, superintendent of parks and recreation.
The park will have ADA compliant walkways throughout the facility, according to Perry’s press release.
During construction, the playground, playing field and splash pad will be closed.
The planned dog park will feature two separate fenced-in areas and water fountains. The basketball court will satisfy a long-standing wish for a full-sized court.
Additional lighting is set to make a “safer environment” for all residents using the park, according to the press release.
The announcement followed a meeting the mayor, city council vice chair Joel Faretra and state Rep. Ryan Hamilton, D-Methuen, hosted on Aug. 2 to gather complaints on the conditions of recreational fields in Methuen.
On the plan for fiscal years 2022 to 2026, Perry has pointed to park and playground renovations as well as an upgrade of the high school’s baseball field. A pickle ball court is also being discussed.
Last September, Angelo said the cost of renovating the basketball courts alone climbed to $130,000 compared to the original estimate of $80,000 to $90,000.
“We spent the first four years of my administration putting our financial house in order, now is time to enhance the quality of life of all of our citizens, providing recreational opportunities for all, even our pets,” Perry said.
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Follow Monica on Twitter at @MonicaSager3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.