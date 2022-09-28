N.C. State is going through some intense game planning this week as the No. 10-ranked Wolfpack prepares to face the No. 5-ranked Clemson Tigers.
Somewhere near the top of an extended checklist, if not at the top: “Contain No. 5.”
That would be quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, the triggerman for the Tigers, the fulcrum of an offense that has shown versatility and explosiveness in Clemson’s 4-0 start, averaging 43.8 points a game.
“I think their quarterback is maybe the most improved part of their offense,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said Monday. “He’s playing with more poise, he’s more accurate, he’s definitely given his guys a chance on deep balls.”
Uiagalelei was all of that this last week in Clemson’s 51-45 double-overtime win at Wake Forest. The junior looked the part of a poised, more polished quarterback — making good reads, using all his receivers and running when he had to as the Tigers finished with 559 yards in total offense.
“They’re explosive and we know it,” Pack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson said Tuesday. “We’re going to have to have our ‘A’ game.”
Uiagalelei was a handful for Wake Forest, passing for 375 yards and five touchdowns against the Demon Deacons. He also was well-protected. There were a few times when he seemingly had four or five seconds to pick out a receiver and deliver the ball.
“That offensive line’s good and they’re much improved as well,” Gibson said.
And even when Uiagalelei didn’t have time — or the proper balance — he made the plays. On a two-point attempt in the third quarter, Uiagalelei was rushed hard and had his left leg grabbed and raised by the Deacons’ Jasheen Davis but managed to whip a one-legged pass to Beaux Collins for the two-point conversion.
That play quickly went viral on social media Saturday and made every college football highlights package.
“I would say the biggest development for him is just making decisions with the ball,” Wolfpack safety Devan Boykin said Tuesday. “I think last year he kinda held the ball a little bit. In watching film, he’s making better decisions in not holding the ball and getting the ball out to his receivers.”
The Wolfpack defense made things uncomfortable for Uiagalelei a year ago in the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. He was scatter-shooting his passes and came across as indecisive at times in a game the Pack won 27-21 in double overtime.
It also hurt Clemson that running back Will Shipley was hurt in the game. Shipley, once a big recruiting target for the Pack, is a shifty, bruising runner and capable receiver who rushed for 104 yards against Wake Forest.
“It’s not surprising to see Shipley playing the way he is,” Doeren said. “I have great respect for Will. He’s competitive, he’s talented, he’s got a lot of great spirit and demeanor.”
There was much grumbling at Death Valley last season about Uiagalelei, who took over at QB after the departure of Trevor Lawrence to the NFL. There was talk of him being overweight and the snide remarks increased as he under-performed.
But Uiagalelei came back slimmer — he’s listed at 6-4 and 235 pounds — and more focused this season. He has connected on 63.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards, with 10 TDs and one interception, while rushing for a net 169 yards. His efficiency ranking: 155.6. What’s not to like?
“He uses his feet to escape and get out of things,” Gibson said. “He can hurt you with that. Last year their second touchdown was when he busted a 40-yard run on us.”
Gibson, like Doeren, said Uiagalelei’s biggest improvement this season has come on his touch in throwing the deep ball.
“He’s throwing very accurately down the field and guys are making plays for him,” Gibson said. “He’s putting the ball in the right spot and keeping it out of harm’s way.”
Against Wake Forest, Collins made some big-time catches, as did wideouts Antonio Williams, Joseph Ngata and Brannon Spector. Coaches often talk about games being decided on “50-50 balls” in the passing game and the Tigers made a lot of those grabs Saturday.
Tight end Davis Allen, who scored twice, is a huge target at 6-6 and 250 pounds. But Collins, who has a team-high 13 receptions and four TDs, is 6-3 and 210; Ngata 6-3 and 215 and Spector 6-1 and 205.
“They’re big and athletic,” Boykin said. “We have to deal with their size.”
Gibson believes the Wolfpack defense, an experienced bunch that linebacker Drake Thomas said is playing with some swagger, is ready for the challenge at Death Valley.
“We need to be the best us we can be,” Gibson said. “We don’t need an outer-body experience or turn into superheroes, or try to. We’ve just got to do our job.”
And if Hurricane Ian has an impact and wind and heavy rains roll in?
“Let it get as nasty as it can,” Gibson said, slightly tongue in cheek.
©2022 The News & Observer. Visit at newsobserver.com. Distributed at Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
