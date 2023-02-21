South Florida Bulls (11-16, 4-10 AAC) at UCF Knights (15-11, 6-8 AAC)
Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays the UCF Knights after Ryan Conwell scored 20 points in South Florida's 84-66 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.
The Knights are 10-5 in home games. UCF is second in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.
The Bulls are 4-10 against AAC opponents. South Florida ranks fourth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Russel Tchewa averaging 2.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ithiel Horton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.
Tyler Harris averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Tchewa is shooting 61.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.
Bulls: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.