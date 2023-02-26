Fairfield Stags (12-16, 8-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 6-12 MAAC)
Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canisius -2.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags visit Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins in MAAC action Sunday.
The Golden Griffins have gone 5-7 at home. Canisius is 3-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Stags are 8-10 against conference opponents. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Cook averaging 3.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 12 points for the Golden Griffins. Henderson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.
Cook is shooting 53.5% and averaging 12.8 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Stags: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
