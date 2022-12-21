Drexel Dragons (6-6) at Fairfield Stags (5-7, 1-1 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Drexel Dragons after Supreme Cook scored 21 points in Fairfield's 86-45 win against the U.S. Coast Guard Bears.
The Stags are 3-1 on their home court. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Cook averaging 5.4.
The Dragons are 1-2 on the road. Drexel is sixth in the CAA with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 8.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 13.4 points. Cook is shooting 56.7% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.
Coletrane Washington averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Williams is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Dragons: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
