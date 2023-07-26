LAWRENCE — Cooling centers, fire hydrants, spray parks and pools will be open Thursday and Friday as temperatures are predicted to soar to 100 degrees.
Cooling centers available will be The Center, 145 Haverhill St., Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the Lawrence Public Library, 51 Lawrence St, Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
City hydrants spraying cool water will be opened from 10 a.m. to 7 pm at Campagnone Common in North Lawrence, Philip J. O’Connell Park in South Lawrence, Bourgoin Square Park (West Street), Storrow Park (High Street), Beacon Projects and Hancock Projects,
Spray parks will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 168 Newbury St., and West Street Park.
State swimming pools in Lawrence will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. The pools are the Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Swimming Pool at 180 Crawford St. and Geisler Memorial Swimming Pool, 50 High St.
